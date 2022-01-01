Stromboli in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve stromboli
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Vegetable Stromboli
|$14.95
|Cheesesteak Stromboli
|$14.95
|Italian Stromboli
|$14.95
More about Dock Street South
Dock Street South
22nd and Washington, Philadelphia
|Meatball Stromboli
|$15.00
house made meatballs, pizza sauce and mozzarella inside our house pizza dough
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Large Stromboli 17"
|$16.00
|Personal Stromboli 10"
|$10.00
|Chicken Parm Stromboli
Breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cheese.
More about Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown
965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Cheesesteak Stromboli
|$19.00
Our take on a Philly Classic: Steak, American Cheese, fried onions and ketchup - no sauce in this one!
|Stromboli
|$15.00
Our classic stromboli features fresh sliced mozzarella, our secret pizza sauce, grated cheese, and oil all wrapped up in our thin flakey crust.
More about Cafe Carmela
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Carmela
2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia
|Hot Honey Pepperoni Stromboli
|$20.00
|Plain Stromboli
|$13.00
More about Dock Street WEST
Dock Street WEST
701 SOUTH 50TH STREET, Philadelphia
|MEATBALL STROMBOLI
|$15.00
* TUESDAYS ONLY* House made meatballs, mozzarella and fresh herbs with a side of marinara sauce.