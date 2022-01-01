Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve stromboli

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Stromboli$14.95
Cheesesteak Stromboli$14.95
Italian Stromboli$14.95
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Item pic

 

Dock Street South

22nd and Washington, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Stromboli$15.00
house made meatballs, pizza sauce and mozzarella inside our house pizza dough
More about Dock Street South
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza image

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Stromboli 17"$16.00
Personal Stromboli 10"$10.00
Chicken Parm Stromboli
Breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cheese.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
7cd10e88-f68a-4a3d-b2c4-91a94e833a9d image

 

Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown

965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesesteak Stromboli$19.00
Our take on a Philly Classic: Steak, American Cheese, fried onions and ketchup - no sauce in this one!
Stromboli$15.00
Our classic stromboli features fresh sliced mozzarella, our secret pizza sauce, grated cheese, and oil all wrapped up in our thin flakey crust.
More about Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown
Cafe Carmela image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Carmela

2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Honey Pepperoni Stromboli$20.00
Plain Stromboli$13.00
More about Cafe Carmela
Item pic

 

Dock Street WEST

701 SOUTH 50TH STREET, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEATBALL STROMBOLI$15.00
* TUESDAYS ONLY* House made meatballs, mozzarella and fresh herbs with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Dock Street WEST
Item pic

 

Corleone Pizza & Catering

8004 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Special Stromboli 16$21.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & sausage. All Strombolis come with mozzarella cheese & sauce
More about Corleone Pizza & Catering

