Sweet potato fries in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Loaded Sweet Potato Fries
|$14.00
crinkle cut sweet potato fries topped with bbq pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, smoked aioli, cilantro
|SD Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
PhillyBurgerIM
39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.56
Sweet Potata fries - available in one large size only
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.99
Served with cinnamon butter sauce. Vegetarian [can be vegan]
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Crunchik'n
212 S 11th St, Philadelphia
|Sweet Potato Fries Large
|$6.75
|Sweet Potato Fries Small
|$3.75
GRILL
Tavern On The Hill
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$8.00
HAND-CUT W/ MAPLE BOURBON DIP
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Quick Fixx
1511 South St, Philadelphia
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.95
Served with ketchup
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
3333 Market Street, Philadelphia
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.99
Served with cinnamon butter sauce. Vegetarian [can be vegan]
FRENCH FRIES
Em's Place
2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
m2o Burgers and Salads
703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.99
CHICKEN WINGS
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.50
Sweet potato fries straight cut freshly fried and crisp