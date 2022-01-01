Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Hawthornes Cafe image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Sweet Potato Fries$14.00
crinkle cut sweet potato fries topped with bbq pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, smoked aioli, cilantro
SD Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Item pic

 

PhillyBurgerIM

39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.56
Sweet Potata fries - available in one large size only
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
Served with cinnamon butter sauce. Vegetarian [can be vegan]
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Crunchik'n

212 S 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (883 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries Large$6.75
Sweet Potato Fries Small$3.75
SWEET POTATO FRIES image

GRILL

Tavern On The Hill

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO FRIES$8.00
HAND-CUT W/ MAPLE BOURBON DIP
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.95
Served with ketchup
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
Served with cinnamon butter sauce. Vegetarian [can be vegan]
The Brazilian BBQ image

 

The Brazilian BBQ

2422 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
Em's Place image

FRENCH FRIES

Em's Place

2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

m2o Burgers and Salads

703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
Crunchik’n image

 

Crunchik’n

1428 Cecil B Moore Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries
Consumer pic

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Item pic

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Sweet potato fries straight cut freshly fried and crisp
Restaurant banner

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
