Taco salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve taco salad
El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Taco Salad (no protein)
|$13.95
shredded romaine topped with black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free* *vegetarian*
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$20.90
shredded romaine topped with grilled guajillo shrimp, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$19.90
shredded romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
Loco Pez - Fishtown
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Taco Salad
|$12.50
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, avocado, corn, peppers, cotija cheese, coriander vinaigrette & tortilla strips
Bourbon & Branch
705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Taco Salad
|$15.00
|Vegan Taco Salad
|$15.00
El Camino Real - Northern Liberties
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Taco Salad
|$10.00
Pizza Plus
1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
Freshly chopped romaine, red onion, black olives, Cuban black beans, mozzarella cheese, pickled long hots, pico de gallo, guacamole, and fresh cilantro, served with house made creamy Cilantro-Lime dressing
Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|Taco Salad
|$12.50
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, avocado, corn, peppers, cotija cheese, coriander vinaigrette & tortilla strips
Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Taco Salad
|$12.50
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, avocado, corn, peppers, cotija cheese, coriander vinaigrette & tortilla strips
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
romaine and arugula mix, pickled red onions, tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro lime vinaigrette
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
romaine and arugula mix, pickled red onions, tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro lime vinaigrette