Taco salad in Philadelphia

El Poquito image

 

El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad (no protein)$13.95
shredded romaine topped with black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free* *vegetarian*
Shrimp Taco Salad$20.90
shredded romaine topped with grilled guajillo shrimp, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
Chicken Taco Salad$19.90
shredded romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Fishtown

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.50
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, avocado, corn, peppers, cotija cheese, coriander vinaigrette & tortilla strips
More about Loco Pez - Fishtown
Bourbon & Branch image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon & Branch

705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$15.00
Vegan Taco Salad$15.00
VEGAN Taco Salad$15.00
More about Bourbon & Branch
Consumer pic

 

Bad Brother

726 N 24th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beet Taco Salad$15.00
More about Bad Brother
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real - Northern Liberties

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$10.00
More about El Camino Real - Northern Liberties
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$9.99
Freshly chopped romaine, red onion, black olives, Cuban black beans, mozzarella cheese, pickled long hots, pico de gallo, guacamole, and fresh cilantro, served with house made creamy Cilantro-Lime dressing
More about Pizza Plus
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - West Philadelphia

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.50
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, avocado, corn, peppers, cotija cheese, coriander vinaigrette & tortilla strips
More about Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.50
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, avocado, corn, peppers, cotija cheese, coriander vinaigrette & tortilla strips
More about Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
Taco Salad image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.00
romaine and arugula mix, pickled red onions, tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Taco Salad$13.00
romaine and arugula mix, pickled red onions, tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro lime vinaigrette
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
Restaurant banner

 

La Roca - 4161 Main Street

4161 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.00
Greens, Mexican Cheese, Picp de Gallo, Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Chipotle and Lime Cremas, Black Olives
More about La Roca - 4161 Main Street

