Tamales in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tamales

Taqueria Morales image

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tamales$3.00
We have mole w/ pollo, green salsa w/pork, rajas w/ queso.
More about Taqueria Morales
Banner pic

 

Don Barriga Mexican Grill

4443 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamales$5.00
Stuffed with chicken and green or red sauce.
More about Don Barriga Mexican Grill
Tierra Colombiana Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Tierra Colombiana Restaurant

4535 N 5th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1273 reviews)
Takeout
Tamal Colombiano$9.70
Colombian tamale made with corn, filled with pork, chicken, and vegetables wrapped in banana leaves.
Tamal Cubano$4.50
Sweet corn tamal with pieces of ham.
More about Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
Item pic

DIM SUM

Bing Bing Dim Sum

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Shrimp 'Tamale'$13.00
shrimp + avocado salsa, green curry sauce
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Rico Mexican Tacos Bar & Rest - RMT

2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Tamales$3.00
More about Rico Mexican Tacos Bar & Rest - RMT
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - West Philadelphia

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Mole Tamales$15.00
Two chicken tamales topped with mole poblano & queso fresco served with black beans, avocado, radish and cabbage.
More about Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

American Sardine Bar

1800 Federal St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamale Old Fashioned$16.00
Banhez joven mezcal, Giffard Banane du Bresil liqueur, Bittermen's Mole Xocolatl bitters, orange peel.
More about American Sardine Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Mole Tamales$15.00
two chicken tamales topped with mole sauce (contains Peanuts)
with a side of black beans and avocado.
More about Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

