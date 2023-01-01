Tamales in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tamales
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Tamales
|$3.00
We have mole w/ pollo, green salsa w/pork, rajas w/ queso.
Don Barriga Mexican Grill
4443 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Tamales
|$5.00
Stuffed with chicken and green or red sauce.
Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
4535 N 5th St, Philadelphia
|Tamal Colombiano
|$9.70
Colombian tamale made with corn, filled with pork, chicken, and vegetables wrapped in banana leaves.
|Tamal Cubano
|$4.50
Sweet corn tamal with pieces of ham.
Bing Bing Dim Sum
1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Coconut Shrimp 'Tamale'
|$13.00
shrimp + avocado salsa, green curry sauce
Rico Mexican Tacos Bar & Rest - RMT
2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia
|Tamales
|$3.00
Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|Chicken & Mole Tamales
|$15.00
Two chicken tamales topped with mole poblano & queso fresco served with black beans, avocado, radish and cabbage.
American Sardine Bar
1800 Federal St, Philadelphia
|Tamale Old Fashioned
|$16.00
Banhez joven mezcal, Giffard Banane du Bresil liqueur, Bittermen's Mole Xocolatl bitters, orange peel.