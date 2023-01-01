Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tandoori

Primary Plant Based image

 

Primary Plant Based

161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Flappers$17.00
mint chutney, lime spiced cucumbers
More about Primary Plant Based
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Tandoori Chicken (GF)$19.00
Half Chicken (red & white meat on the bone) marinated in Yogurt and our special blend of spices, then grilled
Tandoori Grilled Salad (GF)$11.00
Perfectly charred Paneer (Cottage Cheese) blocks, Bell Pepper, Onions, and Pineapple dressed with a sunny, herby Lemon Vinaigrette
Salmon Tandoori (GF)$23.00
Grilled boneless Salmon (8 oz.) marinated with Ginger, Garlic, freshly ground spices and Yogurt
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET

1518 CHESTNUT STREET, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Amma's Special Tandoori Chicken (South Indian style 5Pcs)$19.00
Chicken marinated in a mixture of yoghurt, garlic, ginger, selected spices and grilled
(Gluten Free, Nut Free)
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET

Map

Map

