Tandoori in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tandoori
Primary Plant Based
161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia
|Tandoori Flappers
|$17.00
mint chutney, lime spiced cucumbers
GRILL • CHICKEN
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Tandoori Chicken (GF)
|$19.00
Half Chicken (red & white meat on the bone) marinated in Yogurt and our special blend of spices, then grilled
|Tandoori Grilled Salad (GF)
|$11.00
Perfectly charred Paneer (Cottage Cheese) blocks, Bell Pepper, Onions, and Pineapple dressed with a sunny, herby Lemon Vinaigrette
|Salmon Tandoori (GF)
|$23.00
Grilled boneless Salmon (8 oz.) marinated with Ginger, Garlic, freshly ground spices and Yogurt
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET
1518 CHESTNUT STREET, PHILADELPHIA
|Amma's Special Tandoori Chicken (South Indian style 5Pcs)
|$19.00
Chicken marinated in a mixture of yoghurt, garlic, ginger, selected spices and grilled
(Gluten Free, Nut Free)