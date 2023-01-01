Taquitos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve taquitos
El Merkury
2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Chicken and Cheese taquitos
|$7.00
Corn tortilla filled with savory white meat chicken and Monterey jack cheese; flash fried and served with salsa on the side.
|TAQUITOS (2)
|$7.00
Two crispy corn tortillas rolled and filled with meat or veg and topped with salsa, pickled onions and slaw.
|Taquito & Tostada Combo
|$13.50
Your choice of taquito (1), your choice tostada (1) and two sides.
Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tinga Taquitos
|$6.00
Fried chicken Tinga Taquitos topped with lettuce and crema.
|Vegan Potato Taquitos
|$6.00
Chipotle mash potato filled taquitos topped with radish vegan cheese and vegan crema
Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$12.95
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN ROLLED AND FRIED CRISPY IN A CORN TORTILLA. SERVED WITH QUESO FRESCO, CHARRED TOMATILLO SALSA VERDE, AND CREMA ON THE SIDE.
