Taquitos in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve taquitos

El Merkury

2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken and Cheese taquitos$7.00
Corn tortilla filled with savory white meat chicken and Monterey jack cheese; flash fried and served with salsa on the side.
TAQUITOS (2)$7.00
Two crispy corn tortillas rolled and filled with meat or veg and topped with salsa, pickled onions and slaw.
Taquito & Tostada Combo$13.50
Your choice of taquito (1), your choice tostada (1) and two sides.
More about El Merkury
Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave

1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tinga Taquitos$6.00
Fried chicken Tinga Taquitos topped with lettuce and crema.
Vegan Potato Taquitos$6.00
Chipotle mash potato filled taquitos topped with radish vegan cheese and vegan crema
More about Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
Taqueria Amor - Manayunk

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.95
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN ROLLED AND FRIED CRISPY IN A CORN TORTILLA. SERVED WITH QUESO FRESCO, CHARRED TOMATILLO SALSA VERDE, AND CREMA ON THE SIDE.
More about Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
La Roca - 4161 Main Street

4161 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taquitos$8.00
Rolled and Fried with Chipotle and Lime Cremas
More about La Roca - 4161 Main Street

