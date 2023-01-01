Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Garlic Noddle Bowl$17.95
More about Star Fusion Express
Sabrina's Cafe - South Street

2101 South St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$17.99
Teriyaki grilled salmon served over kale soba noodles with mango salsa, Napa cabbage slaw and avocado, topped with puffed rice noodles and sriracha aioli.
More about Sabrina's Cafe - South Street
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe - Art Museum

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$17.99
Teriyaki grilled salmon served over kale soba noodles with mango salsa, Napa cabbage slaw and avocado, topped with puffed rice noodles and sriracha aioli.
More about Sabrina's Cafe - Art Museum
Sabrina's Cafe - University City

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$17.99
Teriyaki grilled salmon served over kale soba noodles with mango salsa, Napa cabbage slaw and avocado, topped with puffed rice noodles and sriracha aioli.
More about Sabrina's Cafe - University City

