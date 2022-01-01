Teriyaki chicken in Philadelphia
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|Chicken Teriyaki ( Lunch)
|$12.95
with white rice, mixed vegetable,2 piece vegetable Gyoza, 4 pieces california Miso soup or Salad
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI
|$16.95
Come with Miso soup or salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Box
|$14.95
Sizzling grilled white chicken breast, glazed with Japanese teriyaki sauce. Lunch box comes with 2pc of dumplings (fried or steamed), white rice, and soup or salad
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$19.95
Chicken marinated on a hot sizzling plate with in-season vegetables, served with miso soup or house green salad
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lali Restaurant
744 RED LION, PHILADELPHIA
|Chicken tabaka with teriyaki
|$15.49
Crispy teriyaki glazed chicken with garlic and sesame seeds
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Social
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño, Pineapple, Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, White & Wild Rice, Spring Greens
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|Teriyaki Chicken Fried Rice Family Size ( feeds 6)
|$44.99
|Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Fried Rice
|$16.95
Loaded Teriyaki Chicken Fried Rice