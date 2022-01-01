Teriyaki salmon in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Salmon Teriyaki Lunch Box
|$14.95
Sizzling pan-fried salmon, glazed with Japanese teriyaki sauce. Lunch box comes with 2pc of dumplings (fried or steamed), white rice, and soup or salad
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$20.95
Salmon marinated on a hot sizzling plate, served with in-season vegetables. Comes with miso soup or house green salad
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$24.00
bok choy, shitake, radish, peppers, scallions, noodles