Teriyaki salmon in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki Lunch Box$14.95
Sizzling pan-fried salmon, glazed with Japanese teriyaki sauce. Lunch box comes with 2pc of dumplings (fried or steamed), white rice, and soup or salad
Salmon Teriyaki$20.95
Salmon marinated on a hot sizzling plate, served with in-season vegetables. Comes with miso soup or house green salad
Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki$24.00
bok choy, shitake, radish, peppers, scallions, noodles
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Salmon$21.00
Served with Fried Rice and sauteed Broccoli
