Thai salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve thai salad

Item pic

 

Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Beef Salad (Nam Tok) (Spicy)$12.00
Grilled Flank Steak, Scallion, Red Onion, Rice Powder, Mint, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Chili Flake
More about Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro - East Falls

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LeBus Thai Turkey Salad$16.00
scallions | spinach | red peppers | walnuts | noodles | sesame-ginger dressing
Thai Turkey Salad$16.00
white and red cabbage | carrots | kale | noodles | sesame ginger dressing
More about LeBus Bistro - East Falls
Consumer pic

 

WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal

Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Noodle Salad (V)$10.99
Crisp matchstick vegetables, sweet soy, sesame and garlic dressing\tSalads
More about WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal
a4ecdcc0-217b-4002-a831-b13768c503cc image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Animo Juice & Burrito Bar - Philly

1701 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (703 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Peanut Crunch Salad$9.50
Green Leaf Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Shredded Carrot, Red Pepper, Almonds, Chia Seed
Thai Peanut Dressing
More about Animo Juice & Burrito Bar - Philly

