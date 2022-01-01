Thai salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve thai salad
Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Thai Beef Salad (Nam Tok) (Spicy)
|$12.00
Grilled Flank Steak, Scallion, Red Onion, Rice Powder, Mint, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Chili Flake
LeBus Bistro - East Falls
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|LeBus Thai Turkey Salad
|$16.00
scallions | spinach | red peppers | walnuts | noodles | sesame-ginger dressing
|Thai Turkey Salad
|$16.00
white and red cabbage | carrots | kale | noodles | sesame ginger dressing
WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal
Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F, Philadelphia
|Thai Noodle Salad (V)
|$10.99
Crisp matchstick vegetables, sweet soy, sesame and garlic dressing\tSalads