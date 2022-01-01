Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve thai tea

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea
Herbal Thai red tea, milk over ice
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea Lemonade$5.50
freshly- squeezed lemonade, Thai tea syrup, bitters, mint
More about The Board and Brew
Bottled House-Made Thai Ice Tea image

 

Pattaya Restaurant

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bottled House-Made Thai Ice Tea$4.00
More about Pattaya Restaurant
Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Organic Rishi Tea Leaves: 4oz Thai Black$10.00
Photo credit: Rishi Tea
More about P.S. & Co.
Kalaya Thai Market image

 

Kalaya Thai Market

922 S 9th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$4.75
More about Kalaya Thai Market
Kalaya image

 

Kalaya

764 S 9th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Iced Tea$5.99
Sweet Thai iced tea with milk to help cut the heat
More about Kalaya
Item pic

 

Poke Burri - Philadelphia

255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$3.50
More about Poke Burri - Philadelphia

