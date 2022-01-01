Thai tea in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve thai tea
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Thai Tea
Herbal Thai red tea, milk over ice
More about The Board and Brew
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Thai Tea Lemonade
|$5.50
freshly- squeezed lemonade, Thai tea syrup, bitters, mint
More about Pattaya Restaurant
Pattaya Restaurant
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Bottled House-Made Thai Ice Tea
|$4.00
More about P.S. & Co.
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Organic Rishi Tea Leaves: 4oz Thai Black
|$10.00
Photo credit: Rishi Tea
More about Kalaya
Kalaya
764 S 9th St, Philadelphia
|Thai Iced Tea
|$5.99
Sweet Thai iced tea with milk to help cut the heat