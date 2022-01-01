Tiramisu in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tiramisu
Felly Bistro Online Ordering
769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Tiramisu Cake
|$4.50
vanilla cake and ladyfingers soaked in coffee. Topped with tiramisu and chocolate shavings.
Termini Brothers Bakery
1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia
|Tiramisu Pastry
|$6.00
sponge cake soaked with La Colombe espresso simple syrup. Layered with Tiramisu, decorated with cocoa and espresso beans.
Little Nonna's
1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia
|Espresso Tiramisu
|$8.00
espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, coco nibs
Lali Restaurant
744 RED LION, PHILADELPHIA
|Tiramisu
|$6.49
Good Luck Pizza Co
105 S 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Homemade Tiramisu
|$9.00
espresso-soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, cocoa nibs
Termini Brothers Bakery
1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia
|Tiramisu Pastry
|$6.00
sponge cake soaked with La Colombe espresso simple syrup. Layered with Tiramisu, decorated with cocoa and espresso beans.