Tiramisu in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tiramisu

Felly Bistro Online Ordering image

FRENCH FRIES

Felly Bistro Online Ordering

769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu Cake$4.50
vanilla cake and ladyfingers soaked in coffee. Topped with tiramisu and chocolate shavings.
More about Felly Bistro Online Ordering
Tiramisu Pastry image

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu Pastry$6.00
sponge cake soaked with La Colombe espresso simple syrup. Layered with Tiramisu, decorated with cocoa and espresso beans.
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Trattoria Carina image

PASTA

Trattoria Carina

2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1290 reviews)
Takeout
TIRAMISU$10.00
More about Trattoria Carina
Espresso Tiramisu image

 

Little Nonna's

1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Espresso Tiramisu$8.00
espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, coco nibs
More about Little Nonna's
Tiramisu image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lali Restaurant

744 RED LION, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.49
More about Lali Restaurant
Good Luck Pizza Co image

 

Good Luck Pizza Co

105 S 13th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Tiramisu$9.00
espresso-soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, cocoa nibs
More about Good Luck Pizza Co
Tiramisu Pastry image

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu Pastry$6.00
sponge cake soaked with La Colombe espresso simple syrup. Layered with Tiramisu, decorated with cocoa and espresso beans.
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Tiramisu image

SEAFOOD

L'Anima

1001 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$9.00
More about L'Anima

