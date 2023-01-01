Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve tofu salad

Sesame Garlic Tofu Bowl (GF,V) image

 

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table

3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sesame Garlic Tofu Salad (GF,V)$12.00
Baked sesame garlic tofu, rice noodles, spring mix, cabbage, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, pickled carrot and daikon, red peppers, toasted sesame seeds. Gluten-free & Vegan. Choose two sauces.
More about PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table
Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
*SPECIAL* Organic Roasted Beet & "Feta Cheese" Salad with Pan-Seared Tofu$17.00
100% organic ingredients: kale, spinach, cucumber, tofu, glaze (lime juice, star fruit, water, sugar, rice vinegar), feta cheese (tofu, coconut oil, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, nutritional yeast, onion powder, garlic powder, sea salt), orange, beets, pistachios, lime juice, lemon juice, evoo, orange juice, salt and pepper
More about P.S. & Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
🍃 Tofu Skin w Seaweed Salad$7.95
NEW, Japanese word: Inari (tofu skins) stuffed with sushi rice and seaweed salad, 2pcs/order
Tofu Skin w Lobster Salad$8.95
Japanese word: Inari (tofu skin) stuffed with sushi rice and delicious Japanese lobster salad. 2pcs/order.
Tofu Skin w Lobster Salad$8.95
NEW, Japanese word: Inari (tofu skin) stuffed with sushi rice and delicious Japanese lobster salad, 2pcs/order
More about Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
Vietnam Cafe University City image

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu Papaya Salad$9.95
GOI DU DU TOFU - Green papaya, lightly fried tofu, rau ram, peanut, vegetarian soy sauce
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown image

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu Papaya Salad$9.95
GOI DU DU TOFU - Rau ram, peanut, vegetarian soy sauce
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
Item pic

 

Cafe Square One - 311 Market St

311 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tofu Salad$13.00
Romaine, Tomato, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Sprouts And Tofu With Spicy Peanut Dressing (Vegan)
More about Cafe Square One - 311 Market St

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Cupcakes

Hibiscus Tea

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Steamed Rice

Collard Greens

Bruschetta

Al Pastor Tacos

Gnocchi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (661 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston