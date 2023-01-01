Tofu salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tofu salad
More about PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table
PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table
3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Sesame Garlic Tofu Salad (GF,V)
|$12.00
Baked sesame garlic tofu, rice noodles, spring mix, cabbage, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, pickled carrot and daikon, red peppers, toasted sesame seeds. Gluten-free & Vegan. Choose two sauces.
More about P.S. & Co.
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|*SPECIAL* Organic Roasted Beet & "Feta Cheese" Salad with Pan-Seared Tofu
|$17.00
100% organic ingredients: kale, spinach, cucumber, tofu, glaze (lime juice, star fruit, water, sugar, rice vinegar), feta cheese (tofu, coconut oil, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, nutritional yeast, onion powder, garlic powder, sea salt), orange, beets, pistachios, lime juice, lemon juice, evoo, orange juice, salt and pepper
More about Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|🍃 Tofu Skin w Seaweed Salad
|$7.95
NEW, Japanese word: Inari (tofu skins) stuffed with sushi rice and seaweed salad, 2pcs/order
|Tofu Skin w Lobster Salad
|$8.95
Japanese word: Inari (tofu skin) stuffed with sushi rice and delicious Japanese lobster salad. 2pcs/order.
|Tofu Skin w Lobster Salad
|$8.95
NEW, Japanese word: Inari (tofu skin) stuffed with sushi rice and delicious Japanese lobster salad, 2pcs/order
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Tofu Papaya Salad
|$9.95
GOI DU DU TOFU - Green papaya, lightly fried tofu, rau ram, peanut, vegetarian soy sauce
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
SALADS
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Tofu Papaya Salad
|$9.95
GOI DU DU TOFU - Rau ram, peanut, vegetarian soy sauce