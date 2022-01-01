Tomato soup in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Tomato Soup
|$6.75
Classic tomato soup. (g, v+)
More about The Board and Brew
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Creamy Tomato Soup
|$5.50
Tomato, basil, onion, garlic and cream pureed together and served with garlic croutons
More about South Philadelphia Tap Room
South Philadelphia Tap Room
1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia
|Tomato Lager Soup
|$8.00
Parsley, extra virgin olive oil
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Tomato Soup
|$10.00
Grilled Cheese Dipper
More about Root & Sprig
Root & Sprig
1 CONVENTION AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA
|Tomato Soup 16oz
|$8.50
|Tomato Soup 8oz
|$5.50
More about Chick's
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Daily Soup- Roasted Tomato
|$8.00
roasted tomato, basil, fennel, cream
More about Lali Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lali Restaurant
744 RED LION, PHILADELPHIA
|Seafood tomato soup
|$8.49
Shrimp, octopus and squid