Tomato soup in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve tomato soup

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Soup$6.75
Classic tomato soup. (g, v+)
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Brunch N

1301 Vine St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ROASTED TOMATO SOUP$6.00
House made soup
More about Brunch N
The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Tomato Soup$5.50
Tomato, basil, onion, garlic and cream pureed together and served with garlic croutons
More about The Board and Brew
South Philadelphia Tap Room image

 

South Philadelphia Tap Room

1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Lager Soup$8.00
Parsley, extra virgin olive oil
More about South Philadelphia Tap Room
Item pic

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup$10.00
Grilled Cheese Dipper
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
Banner pic

 

Root & Sprig

1 CONVENTION AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Soup 16oz$8.50
Tomato Soup 8oz$5.50
More about Root & Sprig
Chick's image

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Daily Soup- Roasted Tomato$8.00
roasted tomato, basil, fennel, cream
More about Chick's
Seafood tomato soup image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lali Restaurant

744 RED LION, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood tomato soup$8.49
Shrimp, octopus and squid
More about Lali Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup Bowl$9.00
More about The Abbaye

