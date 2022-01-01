Tortas in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

JUNO image

 

JUNO

1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta De Pastor$13.00
Roasted Pork, Ham, Chipotle Mayo, Queso Oaxaca, Lettuce, Avocado, Refried Beans, Tomato
More about JUNO
Item pic

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Milanesa de Pollo torta$12.00
Breaded Chicken. Mexican roll prepared with mayo, refried beans, lettuce, onion, avocado, jalapeno/chipotle, and cheese.
Milanesa de Rez torta$12.00
Breaded Steak.
Chorizo Torta$12.00
Mexican Sausage.
More about Taqueria Morales
Consumer pic

 

La Chingonita

413 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
La Bori Torta$10.00
Soft Telera Roll with Roast Pork, Pickled Onions, Crispy Chicharrones, Jalapeno Crema, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, and Avocado
La Torta Vegana$10.00
Soft Telera Roll with Eggplant Milanesa, Escabeche, Vegan Jalapeno Crema, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Avocado
More about La Chingonita
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta Milanesa$14.00
More about El Camino Real
Item pic

 

Taqueria Amor

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE TORTA$12.95
ROASTED RED PEPPER, MUSHROOMS, OAXACA CHEESE, AVOCADO, BASIL MAYO ON A CIABATTINI ROLL. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES AND A PICKLE.
CHICKEN TORTA$13.95
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH TOPPED WITH OAXACA CHEESE, AVOCADO, RED ONION, CHIPOTLE MAYO ON CIABATTINI ROLL. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES AND PICKLE ON SIDE.
More about Taqueria Amor
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
La Torta English Muffin$11.00
Mexican torta breakfast sandwich - scrambled eggs, refried beans, bacon, hash brown, pickled red onion, sliced avocado, cheddar, chipotle mayo.
More about Loco Pez
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Ahogada$14.00
salsa ranchera, slaw, avocado, talera bread, queso fresco and choice of: chicken tinga OR chorizo-plantain
More about Tio Flores
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta De Pollo$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, pepper
jack cheese, refried black beans, bacon,lettuce, tomato, poblano peppers, grilled red onions, on a ciabatta. Choose your side
More about Cafe Ynez

