Tortas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tortas
JUNO
1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia
|Torta De Pastor
|$13.00
Roasted Pork, Ham, Chipotle Mayo, Queso Oaxaca, Lettuce, Avocado, Refried Beans, Tomato
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Milanesa de Pollo torta
|$12.00
Breaded Chicken. Mexican roll prepared with mayo, refried beans, lettuce, onion, avocado, jalapeno/chipotle, and cheese.
|Milanesa de Rez torta
|$12.00
Breaded Steak.
|Chorizo Torta
|$12.00
Mexican Sausage.
La Chingonita
413 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
|La Bori Torta
|$10.00
Soft Telera Roll with Roast Pork, Pickled Onions, Crispy Chicharrones, Jalapeno Crema, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, and Avocado
|La Torta Vegana
|$10.00
Soft Telera Roll with Eggplant Milanesa, Escabeche, Vegan Jalapeno Crema, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Avocado
El Camino Real
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Torta Milanesa
|$14.00
Taqueria Amor
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|VEGGIE TORTA
|$12.95
ROASTED RED PEPPER, MUSHROOMS, OAXACA CHEESE, AVOCADO, BASIL MAYO ON A CIABATTINI ROLL. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES AND A PICKLE.
|CHICKEN TORTA
|$13.95
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH TOPPED WITH OAXACA CHEESE, AVOCADO, RED ONION, CHIPOTLE MAYO ON CIABATTINI ROLL. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES AND PICKLE ON SIDE.
Loco Pez
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|La Torta English Muffin
|$11.00
Mexican torta breakfast sandwich - scrambled eggs, refried beans, bacon, hash brown, pickled red onion, sliced avocado, cheddar, chipotle mayo.
Tio Flores
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Torta Ahogada
|$14.00
salsa ranchera, slaw, avocado, talera bread, queso fresco and choice of: chicken tinga OR chorizo-plantain