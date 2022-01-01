Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve tortellini

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Tortellini with Creamy Pesto Sauce$15.95
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortellini Pesto Salad$4.89
Tortellini Pesto Salad$4.50
More about Deli at Dwell
Autumn Veggie Tortellini image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Good Spoon Soupery

1400 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Winter Veggie Tortellini$5.00
Local winter veggies and greens with Severino tri-color tortellini in a creamy herbed vegetable broth. Vegetarian.
Winter Veggie Tortellini (FROZEN)$7.00
Local winter veggies and greens with Severino tri-color tortellini in a creamy herbed vegetable broth. Vegetarian.
Spring Veggie Tortellini (FROZEN)$7.00
Featuring Severino tri-color tortellini and local asparagus, peas, and kale in a rich herbed creamy vegetable broth. Vegetarian.
More about Good Spoon Soupery

