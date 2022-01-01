Tortellini in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tortellini
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Tortellini with Creamy Pesto Sauce
|$15.95
More about Deli at Dwell
SMOOTHIES
Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
|Tortellini Pesto Salad
|$4.89
|Tortellini Pesto Salad
|$4.50
More about Good Spoon Soupery
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Good Spoon Soupery
1400 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Winter Veggie Tortellini
|$5.00
Local winter veggies and greens with Severino tri-color tortellini in a creamy herbed vegetable broth. Vegetarian.
|Winter Veggie Tortellini (FROZEN)
|$7.00
Local winter veggies and greens with Severino tri-color tortellini in a creamy herbed vegetable broth. Vegetarian.
|Spring Veggie Tortellini (FROZEN)
|$7.00
Featuring Severino tri-color tortellini and local asparagus, peas, and kale in a rich herbed creamy vegetable broth. Vegetarian.