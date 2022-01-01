Tortilla soup in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.99
topped with monterey jack cheese & crispy tortilla strips
El Poquito
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Tortilla Soup
|$7.00
tomato guajillo broth with chicken tinga, cotija cheese and avocado then topped with mexican crema and tortilla strips *gluten-free*
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Tortilla Soup
|$7.95
guajillo-tomato broth, chicken, avocado, crema, queso
|Tortilla Soup
|$7.95
Our zesty tomato & chili based broth with diced chicken, avocado, cilantro, Mexican crema, queso fresco & tortilla strips.
Taqueria Amor
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|TORTILLA SOUP
|$6.95
A CHICKEN BASED BROTH COOKED WITH TOMATO, CHILES, AND CORN TORTILLAS. SERVED WITH AVOCADO, CREMA, AND QUESO FRESCO.
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Tortilla Soup
|$9.00
Deeply seasoned chicken broth, flavored with morita chiles, lime and cilantro, then topped with pulled chicken, queso fresco, crema, and tortilla chips. Delicious. 1 pint. Gluten Free.