Tortilla soup in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.99
topped with monterey jack cheese & crispy tortilla strips
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Item pic

 

El Poquito

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tortilla Soup$7.00
tomato guajillo broth with chicken tinga, cotija cheese and avocado then topped with mexican crema and tortilla strips *gluten-free*
More about El Poquito
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup$7.95
guajillo-tomato broth, chicken, avocado, crema, queso
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.99
topped with monterey jack cheese & crispy tortilla strips
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
TORTILLA SOUP image

 

Taqueria Amor

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
TORTILLA SOUP$6.95
A CHICKEN BASED BROTH COOKED WITH TOMATO, CHILES, AND CORN TORTILLAS. SERVED WITH AVOCADO, CREMA, AND QUESO FRESCO.
More about Taqueria Amor
Item pic

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Tortilla Soup$9.00
Deeply seasoned chicken broth, flavored with morita chiles, lime and cilantro, then topped with pulled chicken, queso fresco, crema, and tortilla chips. Delicious. 1 pint. Gluten Free.
More about Mission Taqueria
Chicken Tortilla Soup image

TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.00
guajillo broth, charred tomato, avocado, lime crema, tortilla strips
More about Tio Flores

