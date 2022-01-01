Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve tostadas

JUNO image

 

JUNO

1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada Salad$11.00
Black Beans, Red Onion, Corn, Roasted Peppers, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Cream Dressing in Tostada Bowl. Vegetarian not Gluten Free.
More about JUNO
Item pic

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Shrimp Tostadas$9.00
Shrimp Tostadas$15.00
Vegetarian Tostadas$11.00
Roasted Veggies.
More about Taqueria Morales
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Ceviche Tostada$12.95
Yellowfin Tuna, Grilled Pineapple, Onions & Jalapeños topped with Chipotle Aioli & Cucumber
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Roy-Pitz Barrel House image

 

Roy-Pitz Barrel House

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Pork Tostadas$14.00
cured and braised pork shoulder, house refried black beans, pickled red onion, chimichurri, cotija cheese, fried corn tortillas
More about Roy-Pitz Barrel House
Pupusa & Tostada Combo image

 

El Merkury

2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pupusa & Tostada Combo$13.50
Your choice of pupusa (1), your choice tostada (1) and two sides.
Taquito & Tostada Combo$13.50
Your choice of taquito (1), your choice tostada (1) and two sides.
Single Tostada$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla piled with up to 4 toppings. Meat, cheese, salsa optional.
More about El Merkury
Consumer pic

 

Condesa / El Techo

1830 Ludlow St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostadas de Chícharos$12.00
(2 to the order) Crispy corn tostadas, spread with green pea puree topped with a mixture of charred sugar snap peas, pickled white onion, cucumber, mint, hoja santa. Finished with toasted garlic arbol salsa and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.
Tostadas de Atún$16.00
(2 to the order). Crispy corn tortilla topped with raw bluefin tuna, bonito aioli, tomato, serrano, radish, spring onion and salsa maggi.
Side of Tostadas$3.00
Fresh crispy white corn tostadas.
More about Condesa / El Techo

