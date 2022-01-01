Tostadas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tostadas
JUNO
1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia
|Tostada Salad
|$11.00
Black Beans, Red Onion, Corn, Roasted Peppers, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Cream Dressing in Tostada Bowl. Vegetarian not Gluten Free.
BURRITOS
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Mini Shrimp Tostadas
|$9.00
|Shrimp Tostadas
|$15.00
|Vegetarian Tostadas
|$11.00
Roasted Veggies.
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Tuna Ceviche Tostada
|$12.95
Yellowfin Tuna, Grilled Pineapple, Onions & Jalapeños topped with Chipotle Aioli & Cucumber
Roy-Pitz Barrel House
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Roasted Pork Tostadas
|$14.00
cured and braised pork shoulder, house refried black beans, pickled red onion, chimichurri, cotija cheese, fried corn tortillas
El Merkury
2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Pupusa & Tostada Combo
|$13.50
Your choice of pupusa (1), your choice tostada (1) and two sides.
|Taquito & Tostada Combo
|$13.50
Your choice of taquito (1), your choice tostada (1) and two sides.
|Single Tostada
|$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla piled with up to 4 toppings. Meat, cheese, salsa optional.
Condesa / El Techo
1830 Ludlow St, Philadelphia
|Tostadas de Chícharos
|$12.00
(2 to the order) Crispy corn tostadas, spread with green pea puree topped with a mixture of charred sugar snap peas, pickled white onion, cucumber, mint, hoja santa. Finished with toasted garlic arbol salsa and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.
|Tostadas de Atún
|$16.00
(2 to the order). Crispy corn tortilla topped with raw bluefin tuna, bonito aioli, tomato, serrano, radish, spring onion and salsa maggi.
|Side of Tostadas
|$3.00
Fresh crispy white corn tostadas.