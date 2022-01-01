Tropical smoothies in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philadelphia restaurants that serve tropical smoothies

The Juice Room image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Juice Room

7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tropical Green Smoothie$5.75
Spinach, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Orange, Unsweetened Coconut milk
More about The Juice Room
Deli at Dwell image

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tropical Smoothie$5.00
Mango, banana, pineapple, splash of OJ and your choice of base
More about Deli at Dwell
Item pic

 

QuickSip

738 11th St S, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smooj Tropical Trip Smoothie Style Hard Seltzer - 12oz - 4pk$20.00
abv 5% | MI Heavily fruited hard seltzer, loaded with legit passionfruit, mango, guava, pineapple and coconut. Technically a seltzer.... but with a thick, smoothie like texture. Also contains tangerine and banana. Gluten Free and Dairy Free.
More about QuickSip

