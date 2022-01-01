Tropical smoothies in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tropical smoothies
More about The Juice Room
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Juice Room
7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Tropical Green Smoothie
|$5.75
Spinach, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Orange, Unsweetened Coconut milk
More about Deli at Dwell
SMOOTHIES
Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
|Tropical Smoothie
|$5.00
Mango, banana, pineapple, splash of OJ and your choice of base
More about QuickSip
QuickSip
738 11th St S, Philadelphia
|Smooj Tropical Trip Smoothie Style Hard Seltzer - 12oz - 4pk
|$20.00
abv 5% | MI Heavily fruited hard seltzer, loaded with legit passionfruit, mango, guava, pineapple and coconut. Technically a seltzer.... but with a thick, smoothie like texture. Also contains tangerine and banana. Gluten Free and Dairy Free.