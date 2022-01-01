Tuna salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tuna salad
Bagels & Co
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Tuna Salad
|Tuna Salad
|$9.00
tuna, lettuce, tomato
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Tuna Caesar Salad
|$17.75
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Place
404 Queen St, Philadelphia
|Tuna Salad
|Tuna Salad Sand
|$8.00
comes with lettuce and tomato
Lee's Hoagie House
246 South 11th Street, Philadelphia
|HALF TUNA SALAD
|$8.97
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|SEARED TUNA SALAD
|$10.50
Sesame seed tuna, ponzu, wasabi mayo, mixed greens
2301 Catering
2301 Market St, Philadelphia
|Tuna Salad
|$20.95
*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, candy, roll with butter, drinks.*
Old Nelson II Food Co
35 S 13th St., Philadelphia
|Tuna Salad Club Hoagie
|$8.99
Tunafish salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion
Cafe Square One
50 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Healthy Tuna Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Chunk Tuna, Chickpeas, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Capers With Lemon & Oil Dressing 9.5