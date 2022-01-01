Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

Bagels & Co

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad$9.00
tuna, lettuce, tomato
More about Bagels & Co
Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Caesar Salad$17.75
More about Grace Tavern
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Place

404 Queen St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2166 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad Sand$8.00
comes with lettuce and tomato
More about The Bagel Place
Lee's Hoagie House image

 

Lee's Hoagie House

246 South 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
HALF TUNA SALAD$8.97
More about Lee's Hoagie House
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SEARED TUNA SALAD$10.50
Sesame seed tuna, ponzu, wasabi mayo, mixed greens
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Banner pic

 

2301 Catering

2301 Market St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad$20.95
*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, candy, roll with butter, drinks.*
More about 2301 Catering
Item pic

 

Old Nelson II Food Co

35 S 13th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Club Hoagie$8.99
Tunafish salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion
More about Old Nelson II Food Co
Cafe Square One image

 

Cafe Square One

50 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Healthy Tuna Salad$12.00
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Chunk Tuna, Chickpeas, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Capers With Lemon & Oil Dressing 9.5
More about Cafe Square One
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees) image

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
J.R Tuna Salad Club$9.50
J.R Tuna Club salad lettuce, tomato ,hard, boiled, egg your choice cheese mayonnaise on choice of bread
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

