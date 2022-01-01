Turkey burgers in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve turkey burgers
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Pretty Girls Cook
1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia
|Turkey Island Gal Burger
|$20.00
Homemade Turkey Burger, Grilled Shrimp, Lump Crab, Pepper Jack Cheese, sriracha aioli, mayo, on a Brioche Bun
|Plain Turkey Burger & Fries
|$13.00
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
Fresh ground turkey breast, spinach, tomato, swiss cheese, red onion and tangy aioli sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut fries
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Turkey Burger with Cheese
|$12.00
More about Race Street Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Turkey Burger
|$11.25
Jalapeño and cumin scented turkey burger, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served with french fries
More about Sabrina's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Santa Fe Turkey Burger
|$14.39
Sabrina's juicy turkey burger served with Jalapeño, corn, black beans. Topped with cheddar Jack cheese, pickled onion, and Chipotle mayo.
More about Roy-Pitz Barrel House
Roy-Pitz Barrel House
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Turkey Burger
|$16.00
arugula, tomato, pickled red onions, house cheese blend, curry dijonnaise, pretzel bun
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Sabrina's Cafe
227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia
|Santa Fe Turkey Burger
|$14.39
Sabrina's juicy turkey burger served with Jalapeño, corn, black beans. Topped with cheddar Jack cheese, pickled onion, and Chipotle mayo.
More about The Abbaye
The Abbaye
637 N. 3rd street, Phila
|Turkey Burger
|$14.00
Turkey Burger, apple onion jam, and Brie cheese served on brioche with fries and garlic aioli
Ingredients
Turkey patty
100% Turkey Breast ground in house mixed with salt, pepper, aioli, shredded onion, bread crumb
Apple onion jam
Diced apple, caramelized onion, butter, sugar, honey, fennel seed, balsamic vinegar