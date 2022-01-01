Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Item pic

 

Pretty Girls Cook

1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Island Gal Burger$20.00
Homemade Turkey Burger, Grilled Shrimp, Lump Crab, Pepper Jack Cheese, sriracha aioli, mayo, on a Brioche Bun
Plain Turkey Burger & Fries$13.00
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$13.00
Fresh ground turkey breast, spinach, tomato, swiss cheese, red onion and tangy aioli sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut fries
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger with Cheese$12.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Turkey Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Burger$11.25
Jalapeño and cumin scented turkey burger, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served with french fries
More about Race Street Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Santa Fe Turkey Burger$14.39
Sabrina's juicy turkey burger served with Jalapeño, corn, black beans. Topped with cheddar Jack cheese, pickled onion, and Chipotle mayo.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Item pic

 

Roy-Pitz Barrel House

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Burger$16.00
arugula, tomato, pickled red onions, house cheese blend, curry dijonnaise, pretzel bun
More about Roy-Pitz Barrel House
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Santa Fe Turkey Burger$14.39
Sabrina's juicy turkey burger served with Jalapeño, corn, black beans. Topped with cheddar Jack cheese, pickled onion, and Chipotle mayo.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$14.00
Turkey Burger, apple onion jam, and Brie cheese served on brioche with fries and garlic aioli
Ingredients
Turkey patty
100% Turkey Breast ground in house mixed with salt, pepper, aioli, shredded onion, bread crumb
Apple onion jam
Diced apple, caramelized onion, butter, sugar, honey, fennel seed, balsamic vinegar
More about The Abbaye

