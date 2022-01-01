Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Pretty Girls Cook image

 

Pretty Girls Cook

1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Better Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Bacon, Egg & American Cheese on a buttery Croissant, accompanied with Home fried potatoes.
***PLEASE SPECIFY IF YOU WANT PEPPERS OR ONIONS IN HOME FRIES***
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Item pic

 

Brunch N

1301 Vine St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SMOKED TURKEY CLUB$15.00
Turkey bacon , provolone, lettuce, tomato, herb aioli
More about Brunch N
Item pic

 

Bagels & Co

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$10.00
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo
More about Bagels & Co
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Turkey Sandwich$15.00
avocado | red onion | fontina | dijon mayo | focaccia
More about LeBus Bistro
Sabrina's Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cali Turkey Sandwich$13.59
Sliced roasted turkey, sprouts, avocado and bacon served on multi -grain bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red pepper mayo. Served with your choice of side.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$7.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon and Mayo.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Philadium image

FRENCH FRIES

Philadium

1631 Packer Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Turkey Club$10.00
More about Philadium
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
herb mayo, avocado, smoked bacon
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Old Nelson II Food Co

35 S 13th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Hoagie$8.99
Turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion
More about Old Nelson II Food Co
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Molly Malloy's

1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2103 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$12.00
maple-glazed roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, miso maple mustard aioli, arugula, toasted merzbacher's ciabatta, chips
More about Molly Malloy's
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Good Spoon Soupery

1400 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spring Turkey Club$12.75
Oven-roasted local free-range turkey, bacon, cucumbers, butter lettuce and herby aioli on Philly Bread table loaf. Served with a side of pickles. Dairy-free.
More about Good Spoon Soupery
Item pic

 

Luna Café

1700 N 3RD ST, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club$12.00
Local, free range turkey, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, mayo, spring mix and tomato on toasted sourdough
More about Luna Café
Item pic

 

Luna Cafe - Old City

317 Market St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club$12.00
Local, free range turkey, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, mayo, spring mix and tomato on toasted sourdough
More about Luna Cafe - Old City
Sabrina's Cafe image

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cali Turkey Sandwich$13.59
Sliced roasted turkey, sprouts, avocado and bacon served on multi -grain bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red pepper mayo. Served with your choice of side.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees) image

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
J.R Turkey Club$9.50
Choice of 2 Turkeys classic J.R Turkey Club 2 slices of bacon of your choice lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on choice of bread
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
Spread Bagelry image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Spread Bagelry

2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2598 reviews)
Turkey Club$12.25
More about Spread Bagelry

