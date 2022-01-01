Turkey clubs in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Pretty Girls Cook
1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia
|Turkey Better Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
Bacon, Egg & American Cheese on a buttery Croissant, accompanied with Home fried potatoes.
***PLEASE SPECIFY IF YOU WANT PEPPERS OR ONIONS IN HOME FRIES***
More about Brunch N
Brunch N
1301 Vine St, Philadelphia
|SMOKED TURKEY CLUB
|$15.00
Turkey bacon , provolone, lettuce, tomato, herb aioli
More about Bagels & Co
Bagels & Co
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Turkey Club
|$10.00
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo
More about LeBus Bistro
LeBus Bistro
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Roast Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
avocado | red onion | fontina | dijon mayo | focaccia
More about Sabrina's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Cali Turkey Sandwich
|$13.59
Sliced roasted turkey, sprouts, avocado and bacon served on multi -grain bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red pepper mayo. Served with your choice of side.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Turkey Club
|$7.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon and Mayo.
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
herb mayo, avocado, smoked bacon
More about Old Nelson II Food Co
Old Nelson II Food Co
35 S 13th St., Philadelphia
|Turkey Club Hoagie
|$8.99
Turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion
More about Molly Malloy's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Molly Malloy's
1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$12.00
maple-glazed roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, miso maple mustard aioli, arugula, toasted merzbacher's ciabatta, chips
More about Good Spoon Soupery
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Good Spoon Soupery
1400 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Spring Turkey Club
|$12.75
Oven-roasted local free-range turkey, bacon, cucumbers, butter lettuce and herby aioli on Philly Bread table loaf. Served with a side of pickles. Dairy-free.
More about Luna Café
Luna Café
1700 N 3RD ST, philadelphia
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
Local, free range turkey, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, mayo, spring mix and tomato on toasted sourdough
More about Luna Cafe - Old City
Luna Cafe - Old City
317 Market St, Philadelphia
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
Local, free range turkey, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, mayo, spring mix and tomato on toasted sourdough
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Sabrina's Cafe
227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia
|Cali Turkey Sandwich
|$13.59
Sliced roasted turkey, sprouts, avocado and bacon served on multi -grain bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red pepper mayo. Served with your choice of side.
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia
|J.R Turkey Club
|$9.50
Choice of 2 Turkeys classic J.R Turkey Club 2 slices of bacon of your choice lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on choice of bread
More about Spread Bagelry
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Spread Bagelry
2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Turkey Club
|$12.25