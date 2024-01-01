Vada in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philadelphia restaurants that serve vada

Item pic

 

Second District Brewing

1939 S Bancroft Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vada Pav$12.00
Mumbai-style potato fritter sandwich. Curry spiced potato cake, cilantro chutney, garlic chutney, pickled red onion, seeded bun. Vegan.
More about Second District Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET

1518 CHESTNUT STREET, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Idly Vada$11.00
Thayir Vadai (2Pcs) (Dahi Vada)$11.99
Dessert snack made with urad dal, fritters soaked in a sweet and savory yoghurt
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET

