Vada in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve vada
More about Second District Brewing
Second District Brewing
1939 S Bancroft Street, Philadelphia
|Vada Pav
|$12.00
Mumbai-style potato fritter sandwich. Curry spiced potato cake, cilantro chutney, garlic chutney, pickled red onion, seeded bun. Vegan.
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET
1518 CHESTNUT STREET, PHILADELPHIA
|Idly Vada
|$11.00
|Thayir Vadai (2Pcs) (Dahi Vada)
|$11.99
Dessert snack made with urad dal, fritters soaked in a sweet and savory yoghurt