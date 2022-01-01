Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla cake in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve vanilla cake

Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Layer Cake (8")$30.00
Vanilla layer cake filled and decorated with vanilla buttercream icing
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Layer Cake (8")$30.00
Vanilla layer cake filled and decorated with vanilla buttercream icing
Vanilla Cinnamon Coffee Cake$20.00
Vanilla cake baked and topped with cinnamon, chocolate chips and walnuts
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Cinnamon Coffee Cake$20.00
Vanilla cake baked and topped with cinnamon, chocolate chips and walnuts
Vanilla Layer Cake (8")$30.00
Vanilla layer cake filled and decorated with vanilla buttercream icing
More about Termini Brothers Bakery

