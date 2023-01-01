Vegan sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches
More about South Philadelphia Tap Room
South Philadelphia Tap Room
1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia
|Vegan Caprese Sandwich
|$15.00
Local heirloom tomatoes, Conscious Culture fresh cashew mozzarella, basil aioli, served on fresh ciabatta. Choice of fries or salad. Contains tree nuts.
More about Bourbon & Branch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bourbon & Branch
705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Vegan Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
|Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
More about Molly Malloy's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Molly Malloy's
1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia
|Mushroom "French Dip" Sandwich (Vegan)
|$11.00
kennett square portabella mushrooms, cashew french onion dip, mushroom jus, toasted merzbacher's ciabatta, chips
More about Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street
SANDWICHES
Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street
2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia
|Vegan Oatmeal Cream Cookie Sandwich
|$4.25
More about Philly Style Bagels Old City - 218 Arch Street
Philly Style Bagels Old City - 218 Arch Street
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia
|SANDWICH VEGAN Classic Lox
|$9.50
Bagel, Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber
More about Pizza Plus - West Philly
Pizza Plus - West Philly
4814 spruce st, Philadelphia
|Vegan Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich
|$10.00
Vegan Gardein Chik'n battered and fried, tossed in Buffalo sauce, pickles, served on a vegan brioche bun. Choice of sauces and toppings.
|Vegan Chik'n Sandwich
|$9.00
Vegan Gardein Chik'n tendies battered and fried, Zaydas Spicy Pickles, Choice of sauces and toppings
More about Triangle Tavern - 1338 S 10th St
Triangle Tavern - 1338 S 10th St
1338 S 10th St, Philadelphia
|VEGAN PAULIE SANDWICH
|$16.60
|VEGAN MEATBALL SANDWICH
|$12.50
|VEGAN CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH
|$12.50