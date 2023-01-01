Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

South Philadelphia Tap Room

1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Caprese Sandwich$15.00
Local heirloom tomatoes, Conscious Culture fresh cashew mozzarella, basil aioli, served on fresh ciabatta. Choice of fries or salad. Contains tree nuts.
More about South Philadelphia Tap Room
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon & Branch

705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Bourbon & Branch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Molly Malloy's

1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2103 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom "French Dip" Sandwich (Vegan)$11.00
kennett square portabella mushrooms, cashew french onion dip, mushroom jus, toasted merzbacher's ciabatta, chips
More about Molly Malloy's
SANDWICHES

Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street

2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Oatmeal Cream Cookie Sandwich$4.25
More about Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street
Philly Style Bagels Old City - 218 Arch Street

218 Arch Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
SANDWICH VEGAN Classic Lox$9.50
Bagel, Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber
More about Philly Style Bagels Old City - 218 Arch Street
Pizza Plus - West Philly

4814 spruce st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich$10.00
Vegan Gardein Chik'n battered and fried, tossed in Buffalo sauce, pickles, served on a vegan brioche bun. Choice of sauces and toppings.
Vegan Chik'n Sandwich$9.00
Vegan Gardein Chik'n tendies battered and fried, Zaydas Spicy Pickles, Choice of sauces and toppings
More about Pizza Plus - West Philly
Triangle Tavern - 1338 S 10th St

1338 S 10th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VEGAN PAULIE SANDWICH$16.60
VEGAN MEATBALL SANDWICH$12.50
VEGAN CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH$12.50
More about Triangle Tavern - 1338 S 10th St
Redcrest Fried Chicken Popup

625 S 6th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan South by Southwest Sandwich
More about Redcrest Fried Chicken Popup

