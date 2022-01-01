Vegetable soup in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Pattaya Restaurant
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Mix Vegetable Soup
|$5.00
Vegetables, Clear Broth
Lightbox Cafe
704 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia
|Vegetable Soup
|$8.00
Carrots, Celery, Onion, Tomato, Great Oats, Black Pearl Lentils, Sweet Potato. (Medium Heat)
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Veggie Noodle Soup
|$11.95
HU TIEU CAI THAP CAM - Rice noodles, veggie broth, onions, cilantro-scallion,bean sprouts, jalapenos