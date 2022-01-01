Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Pattaya Restaurant image

 

Pattaya Restaurant

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

Mix Vegetable Soup$5.00
Vegetables, Clear Broth
Lightbox Cafe

704 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia

Vegetable Soup$8.00
Carrots, Celery, Onion, Tomato, Great Oats, Black Pearl Lentils, Sweet Potato. (Medium Heat)
Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Veggie Noodle Soup$11.95
HU TIEU CAI THAP CAM - Rice noodles, veggie broth, onions, cilantro-scallion,bean sprouts, jalapenos
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Veggie Noodle Soup$11.95
HU TIEU CAI THAP CAM - Mixed vegetables, rice noodles, veggie broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
