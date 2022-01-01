Veggie burgers in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve veggie burgers
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Veggie Burger
|$13.00
Beyond burger patty, lettuce tomato, swiss cheese, mushrooms, , sautéed onions, pickle jalapenos, blue cheese dressing in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut seasoned fries
The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop
3124 Richmond st, Philadelphia
|Veggie Burger
|$13.00
Our house made veggie burger patty, vegan peppadew mayo, cider pickles, shredduce on a Philly Bread Co. roll! Side of fries.
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, American cheese
PhillyBurgerIM
39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia
|Mediterranean Falafel Burger (Veggie)
|$9.98
Falafel custom patty +
Tahini sauce +
House sauce +
Pepper Jack cheese +
Leafy Lettuce +
Pickles +
Onions grilled +
4.5" Brioche bun
|California Veggie Burger
|$9.98
Veggie patty +
House sauce +
Pepper Jack cheese melt +
Jalapeno grilled +
Lettuce leaf +
Roma Tomato +
Onions grilled +
4.5" Brioche bun
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Veggie Burger Your Way
|$13.75
a black bean patty, with our house mayonnaise on a Le Bus brioche roll with pickles and a side of frites. substitute fried pickles for .50, blackened green beans for $1 more. choice of three toppings,
.50 for each additional topping
add bacon for $1
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
National Mechanics
22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|World Famous Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Julienned carrot, zucchini, squash, broccoli & mushroom topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a vegan roll with cashew chipotle sauce and fresh fries
(vegan)
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Johnny Brenda's
1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia
|Veggie Burger
|$14.50
Vegetarian. house made vegetable patty, sharp cheddar, sauteed onion, romaine, dill pickles, & harissa mayo on a seeded brioche bun. Served with fries.
LeBus Bistro
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
bulgar | mushrooms | eggplant | red beans | vegetables | nuts | with salsa | avocado | greens | onion-poppy brioche
Lucky's Last Chance
848 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Peace, Love & Veggie Burger
|$11.00
Oversized house made spicy black bean patty with guacamole & pico de gallo. So tasty, we almost forgot there was no bacon on it.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Veggie Burger
|$11.25
Seared veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles served on a brioche bun with french fries
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Sidecar Bar & Grille
2201 Christian St, Philadelphia
|Veggie burger
|$15.00
house made veggie burger, colby jack, lettuce, caramelized onion, pickles, sriracha mayo, served on a potato bun
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
arugula, tomato, grilled onion, avocado, chipotle mayo
Union Tap House
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
|Garden Veggie Burger
|$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, pepper jack cheese, & mayo
Lucky's Last Chance
4421 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Peace, Love & Veggie Burger
|$11.00
Oversized house made spicy black bean patty with guacamole & pico de gallo. So tasty, we almost forgot there was no bacon on it.
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East
1501 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia
|Veggie POPE Burger
|$13.50
Kasha patty with fried green tomato, grilled red onion, aged cheddar, basil mayo & Fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Community
1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia
|Chickpea Veggie Burger & Hand Cut Fries
|$15.00
Falafel-spiced chickpea burger on house-made naan with pickled beets, whipped roasted fetta spread, stoneground mustard sauce, red onion, heirloom tomatoes & Bulgarian feta
The Brazilian BBQ
2422 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia
|Veggie Burger / Hamburguer Vegetariano W Fries
|$12.99
veggie burger (beyond) , lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, mustard on the bun / pão de hamburguer, hamburguer vegetariano, tomate, alface, cebola, maionese, ketchup, mostarda
Rio Store
2311 COTTMAN AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA
|Veggie Salad Burger / X-Salada Vegetariano
|$8.99
1/3 lb veggie patty, cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
m2o Burgers and Salads
703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia
|Veggie Burger
|$5.79
Housemade Black bean veggie burger
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Social
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia
|Single Veggie Burger
|$7.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Sunset Sauce