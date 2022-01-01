Veggie burgers in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$13.00
Beyond burger patty, lettuce tomato, swiss cheese, mushrooms, , sautéed onions, pickle jalapenos, blue cheese dressing in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut seasoned fries
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
Veggie Burger image

 

The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop

3124 Richmond st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (105 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$13.00
Our house made veggie burger patty, vegan peppadew mayo, cider pickles, shredduce on a Philly Bread Co. roll! Side of fries.
More about The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop
Item pic

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$14.00
lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, American cheese
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
Item pic

 

PhillyBurgerIM

39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Falafel Burger (Veggie)$9.98
Falafel custom patty +
Tahini sauce +
House sauce +
Pepper Jack cheese +
Leafy Lettuce +
Pickles +
Onions grilled +
4.5" Brioche bun
California Veggie Burger$9.98
Veggie patty +
House sauce +
Pepper Jack cheese melt +
Jalapeno grilled +
Lettuce leaf +
Roma Tomato +
Onions grilled +
4.5" Brioche bun
More about PhillyBurgerIM
Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger Your Way$13.75
a black bean patty, with our house mayonnaise on a Le Bus brioche roll with pickles and a side of frites. substitute fried pickles for .50, blackened green beans for $1 more. choice of three toppings,
.50 for each additional topping
add bacon for $1
More about Grace Tavern
World Famous Veggie Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

National Mechanics

22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
World Famous Veggie Burger$14.00
Julienned carrot, zucchini, squash, broccoli & mushroom topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a vegan roll with cashew chipotle sauce and fresh fries
(vegan)
More about National Mechanics
Veggie Burger image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Johnny Brenda's

1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$14.50
Vegetarian. house made vegetable patty, sharp cheddar, sauteed onion, romaine, dill pickles, & harissa mayo on a seeded brioche bun. Served with fries.
More about Johnny Brenda's
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$15.00
bulgar | mushrooms | eggplant | red beans | vegetables | nuts | with salsa | avocado | greens | onion-poppy brioche
More about LeBus Bistro
Item pic

 

Lucky's Last Chance

848 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peace, Love & Veggie Burger$11.00
Oversized house made spicy black bean patty with guacamole & pico de gallo. So tasty, we almost forgot there was no bacon on it.
More about Lucky's Last Chance
8fd6ba18-83e8-4cf9-a0a3-8aee4616391b image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burger$11.25
Seared veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles served on a brioche bun with french fries
More about Race Street Cafe
The Sidecar Bar & Grille image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

2201 Christian St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie burger$15.00
house made veggie burger, colby jack, lettuce, caramelized onion, pickles, sriracha mayo, served on a potato bun
More about The Sidecar Bar & Grille
Chick's image

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$16.00
arugula, tomato, grilled onion, avocado, chipotle mayo
More about Chick's
Union Tap House image

 

Union Tap House

4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Veggie Burger$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, pepper jack cheese, & mayo
More about Union Tap House
Item pic

 

Lucky's Last Chance

4421 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peace, Love & Veggie Burger$11.00
Oversized house made spicy black bean patty with guacamole & pico de gallo. So tasty, we almost forgot there was no bacon on it.
More about Lucky's Last Chance
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East image

 

POPE - Pub on Passyunk East

1501 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie POPE Burger$13.50
Kasha patty with fried green tomato, grilled red onion, aged cheddar, basil mayo & Fries
More about POPE - Pub on Passyunk East
Community image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Community

1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Chickpea Veggie Burger & Hand Cut Fries$15.00
Falafel-spiced chickpea burger on house-made naan with pickled beets, whipped roasted fetta spread, stoneground mustard sauce, red onion, heirloom tomatoes & Bulgarian feta
More about Community
The Brazilian BBQ image

 

The Brazilian BBQ

2422 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burger / Hamburguer Vegetariano W Fries$12.99
veggie burger (beyond) , lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, mustard on the bun / pão de hamburguer, hamburguer vegetariano, tomate, alface, cebola, maionese, ketchup, mostarda
More about The Brazilian BBQ
Item pic

 

Rio Store

2311 COTTMAN AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Salad Burger / X-Salada Vegetariano$8.99
1/3 lb veggie patty, cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
More about Rio Store
Veggie Burger image

 

m2o Burgers and Salads

703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$5.79
Housemade Black bean veggie burger
More about m2o Burgers and Salads
Single Veggie Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Social

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.6 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Single Veggie Burger$7.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Sunset Sauce
More about Sunset Social
Restaurant banner

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spring Veggie Burger$13.00
Housemade with carrots, walnuts, egg, mushroom, red pepper, bread crumbs, wheat flour, soy, sesame oil, ginger, served with Swiss, lettuce, tomato & red onion on brioche bun
More about The Abbaye

