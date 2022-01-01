Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Revolution Taco image

 

Revolution Taco

2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chickpea Veggie Burger Burrito$10.40
Flour tortilla with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend, lime creme, and salsa roja
More about Revolution Taco
Item pic

 

Volstead by Unity

4371 Main Street, Philadephia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Delight Burrito$19.00
Gluten-free garbanzo tortilla, spanish rice, ranchstyle refried beans, chipotle shredded cheese, arugula, hacienda chick’n, diced tomato, diced onion roasted, and texas salsa. Topped with unity queso. Served with ranch style refried beans and Spanish rice.
*contains nuts in queso side*
More about Volstead by Unity

