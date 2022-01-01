Veggie burritos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve veggie burritos
Revolution Taco
2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chickpea Veggie Burger Burrito
|$10.40
Flour tortilla with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend, lime creme, and salsa roja
Volstead by Unity
4371 Main Street, Philadephia
|Veggie Delight Burrito
|$19.00
Gluten-free garbanzo tortilla, spanish rice, ranchstyle refried beans, chipotle shredded cheese, arugula, hacienda chick’n, diced tomato, diced onion roasted, and texas salsa. Topped with unity queso. Served with ranch style refried beans and Spanish rice.
*contains nuts in queso side*