Veggie rolls in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Tipsy Cafe - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$7.00
Spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, onions, carrots, mushrooms and cellophane noodles served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
Izakaya Fishtown
1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Veggie Roll
|$7.00
cucumber, yamagobo, kanpyo & avocado
Chengdu Famous Food
3635 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia
|W10 Veggie Spring Roll 春卷
|$5.96
春卷 crispy veggie spring roll, 2 pieces. vegan
|C4 Veggie Spring Roll 20 Pieces 春卷20个
|$25.00
春卷20个
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls Vermicelli
|$14.95
BUN CHA GIO CHAY - Cabbage, vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts and vegetarian soy sauce
|Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls(3)
|$9.50
CHA GIO CHAY - Cabbage, mushrooms, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vegetarian soy sauce
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls(3)
|$9.50
CHA GIO CHAY - Cabbage, mushrooms, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vegetarian soy sauce
|Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls Vermicelli
|$14.95
BUN CHA GIO CHAY - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, vegetarian soy sauce
Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl
255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia
|Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls
|$6.00
Vegetarian spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce.
1225Raw & Leda's Cocktail Lounge - 1225Raw & Leda's Cocktail Lounge
1225 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Veggie Dragon Roll
|$15.00
Eight Piece Cut, Cucumber, Avocado, Yamagobo, Kanpyo Inside. Topped with Avocado, Corn Salad, Micro Greens and Finished with Red Hot Sauce.
|Veggie Roll
|$7.00
Cucumber, Yamagobo, Kanpyo, Avocado, Nori, Sushi Rice Outside