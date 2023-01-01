Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Spring Rolls$7.00
Spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, onions, carrots, mushrooms and cellophane noodles served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
More about Tipsy Cafe - Germantown
Item pic

 

Izakaya Fishtown

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Roll$7.00
cucumber, yamagobo, kanpyo & avocado
More about Izakaya Fishtown
Item pic

 

Chengdu Famous Food

3635 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
W10 Veggie Spring Roll 春卷$5.96
春卷 crispy veggie spring roll, 2 pieces. vegan
C4 Veggie Spring Roll 20 Pieces 春卷20个$25.00
春卷20个
More about Chengdu Famous Food
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls Vermicelli$14.95
BUN CHA GIO CHAY - Cabbage, vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts and vegetarian soy sauce
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls(3)$9.50
CHA GIO CHAY - Cabbage, mushrooms, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vegetarian soy sauce
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls(3) image

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls(3)$9.50
CHA GIO CHAY - Cabbage, mushrooms, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vegetarian soy sauce
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls Vermicelli$14.95
BUN CHA GIO CHAY - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, vegetarian soy sauce
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
Item pic

 

Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl

255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls$6.00
Vegetarian spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl
Leda & The Swan image

 

1225Raw & Leda's Cocktail Lounge - 1225Raw & Leda's Cocktail Lounge

1225 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Veggie Dragon Roll$15.00
Eight Piece Cut, Cucumber, Avocado, Yamagobo, Kanpyo Inside. Topped with Avocado, Corn Salad, Micro Greens and Finished with Red Hot Sauce.
Veggie Roll$7.00
Cucumber, Yamagobo, Kanpyo, Avocado, Nori, Sushi Rice Outside
More about 1225Raw & Leda's Cocktail Lounge - 1225Raw & Leda's Cocktail Lounge

