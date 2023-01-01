Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve veggie salad

Main pic

 

The Sandwich Corner Market

1945 Poplar Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Quiche and Side Salad$12.00
spinach, mushroom and onion quiche served with a side salad of spinach, tomato and roasted pepper with balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Sandwich Corner Market
Item pic

 

Luna Café - 1700 N 3RD ST

1700 N 3RD ST, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Winter Vegetable Salad$12.00
Roasted butternut and acorn squash, red onion, tomato, arugula, and toasted squash seeds with honey lemon vinaigrette
More about Luna Café - 1700 N 3RD ST
North Third image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North 3rd

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Vegetable Salad$12.00
Arugula, Squash, Carrot, Cauliflower, Parsnip, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Honey-Truffle Vinaigrette
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN
More about North 3rd

