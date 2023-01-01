Veggie sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
Philly Style Bagels - Fishtown
1451 East Columbia Avenue, PHILADELPHIA
|SANDWICH Veggie Sandwich
|$7.85
The Veggie Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Arugula, Avocado.
PASTRY
BLOOMSDAY
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Veggie Sandwich
|$12.50
Fluffy eggs, veggie fritter, pesto cream on a brioche bun
*vegetarian
The Hart of Catering & Cafe
2101 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
Egg Whites & Roasted Vegetables on a Plain Philly muffin.
Momma Mia's Pizzeria
15002 Endicott St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Veggie Ciabatta Sandwich
|$10.19
Old Nelson II
35 S 13th St., Philadelphia
|#16 - Veggie Sandwich
|$6.99
Veggie Sandwich - romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, green pepper, avocado on choice of bread, served with pickle on the side
Luna Café - 1700 N 3RD ST
1700 N 3RD ST, philadelphia
|Veggie Sandwich
|$12.00
Sautéed mushrooms, red onions, sundried tomatoes, diced tomatoes, avocado, vegan mayo, and vegan cheese on sourdough