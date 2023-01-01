Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

SANDWICH Veggie Sandwich image

 

Philly Style Bagels - Fishtown

1451 East Columbia Avenue, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
SANDWICH Veggie Sandwich$7.85
The Veggie Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Arugula, Avocado.
More about Philly Style Bagels - Fishtown
Veggie Sandwich image

PASTRY

BLOOMSDAY

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (886 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$12.50
Fluffy eggs, veggie fritter, pesto cream on a brioche bun
*vegetarian
More about BLOOMSDAY
Consumer pic

 

The Hart of Catering & Cafe

2101 Sansom St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Egg Whites & Roasted Vegetables on a Plain Philly muffin.
More about The Hart of Catering & Cafe
Momma Mia's Pizzeria image

 

Momma Mia's Pizzeria

15002 Endicott St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Veggie Ciabatta Sandwich$10.19
More about Momma Mia's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Old Nelson II

35 S 13th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
#16 - Veggie Sandwich$6.99
Veggie Sandwich - romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, green pepper, avocado on choice of bread, served with pickle on the side
More about Old Nelson II
Main pic

 

Luna Café - 1700 N 3RD ST

1700 N 3RD ST, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$12.00
Sautéed mushrooms, red onions, sundried tomatoes, diced tomatoes, avocado, vegan mayo, and vegan cheese on sourdough
More about Luna Café - 1700 N 3RD ST
4e139489-1bd9-4500-9dca-26d44d8a994e image

 

Philly Style Bagels Old City - 218 Arch Street

218 Arch Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
SANDWICH Veggie Sandwich$7.85
The Veggie Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Arugula, Avocado.
More about Philly Style Bagels Old City - 218 Arch Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Croissants

Grilled Chicken Salad

Quiche

Beef Sausages

Cappuccino

Egg Sandwiches

Fudge

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston