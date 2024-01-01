Vermicelli in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve vermicelli
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Tofu Vermicelli
|$13.50
BUN DAU HU CHIEN - Lightly fried tofu, vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts and vegetarian soy sauce
|Chicken Vermicelli
|$14.95
BUN GA NUONG - Grilled marinated sliced chicken breast, vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts and chili vinegar sauce
|Squid Vermicelli
|$15.95
BUN MUC NUONG - Grilled marinated squid, vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts and chili vinegar sauce
More about Walnut Hill College - 4207 Walnut Street
Walnut Hill College - 4207 Walnut Street
4207 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Roast Pork & Vermicelli Stir Fry
|$12.99
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
DIM SUM
Bing Bing Dim Sum
1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Cold Vermicelli Noodles
|$22.00
lemongrass shrimp spring roll, romaine, fresh herbs, peanut crunch
More about Sichuan Mathai 川马泰
Sichuan Mathai 川马泰
4626 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia
|C9 Singaporean Style Stir Fried Rice Vermicelli
|$16.00
星洲炒米粉 veggies, chicken, shrimp 🌶️
|C8 Dry Stir Fried Rice Vermicelli
|$14.00
干炒米粉 V / 🔲+$1 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
SALADS
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Lemongrass Steak Vermicelli
|$16.95
BUN BO XAO XA - Wok-seared cubed sirloin steak with lemongrass, onions vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts and chili vinegar sauce
|Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls Vermicelli
|$14.95
BUN CHA GIO CHAY - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, vegetarian soy sauce
|Tofu Vermicelli
|$13.50
BUN DAU HU CHIEN - Lightly fried tofu, vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts and vegetarian soy sauce