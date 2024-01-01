Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve vermicelli

Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Vermicelli$13.50
BUN DAU HU CHIEN - Lightly fried tofu, vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts and vegetarian soy sauce
Chicken Vermicelli$14.95
BUN GA NUONG - Grilled marinated sliced chicken breast, vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts and chili vinegar sauce
Squid Vermicelli$15.95
BUN MUC NUONG - Grilled marinated squid, vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts and chili vinegar sauce
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Consumer pic

 

Walnut Hill College - 4207 Walnut Street

4207 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roast Pork & Vermicelli Stir Fry$12.99
More about Walnut Hill College - 4207 Walnut Street
Bing Bing Dim Sum image

DIM SUM

Bing Bing Dim Sum

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cold Vermicelli Noodles$22.00
lemongrass shrimp spring roll, romaine, fresh herbs, peanut crunch
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
Item pic

 

Sichuan Mathai 川马泰

4626 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
C9 Singaporean Style Stir Fried Rice Vermicelli$16.00
星洲炒米粉 veggies, chicken, shrimp 🌶️
C8 Dry Stir Fried Rice Vermicelli$14.00
干炒米粉 V / 🔲+$1 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3
More about Sichuan Mathai 川马泰
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemongrass Steak Vermicelli$16.95
BUN BO XAO XA - Wok-seared cubed sirloin steak with lemongrass, onions vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts and chili vinegar sauce
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls Vermicelli$14.95
BUN CHA GIO CHAY - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, vegetarian soy sauce
Tofu Vermicelli$13.50
BUN DAU HU CHIEN - Lightly fried tofu, vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts and vegetarian soy sauce
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Lobster Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Salmon Salad

Lamb Burgers

Crispy Chicken

Baked Mac And Cheese

Strawberry Milkshakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston