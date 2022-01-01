Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vietnamese coffee in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Vietnamese espresso dark with condense milk over ice.
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
Hawthornes Cafe image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
VIETNAMESE COFFEE$4.50
More about Hawthornes Cafe
High Point STATION image

 

High Point STATION

Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese - Coffee with Sweetened Condensed Milk
More about High Point STATION
aeab37b6-e0ae-4944-b7af-10a70ce6d890 image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Franny Lou's Porch

2400 Coral St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Coffee$4.00
8oz, franny's unique blend on french roast and chicory root, sweetened w/ organic condensed milk
More about Franny Lou's Porch
Eggcellent Cafe image

 

Eggcellent Cafe

113 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.50
More about Eggcellent Cafe
Cafe Square One image

 

Cafe Square One

50 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced coffee$4.00
Coffee with chicory and mixed with condense milk
More about Cafe Square One

