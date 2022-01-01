Vietnamese coffee in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Vietnamese espresso dark with condense milk over ice.
More about High Point STATION
High Point STATION
Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd, Philadelphia
|Vietnamese - Coffee with Sweetened Condensed Milk
More about Franny Lou's Porch
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Franny Lou's Porch
2400 Coral St, Philadelphia
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$4.00
8oz, franny's unique blend on french roast and chicory root, sweetened w/ organic condensed milk
More about Eggcellent Cafe
Eggcellent Cafe
113 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$4.50