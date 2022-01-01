Waffles in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve waffles
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hatch & Coop
122 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Chicken & Waffles Sandwich!
|$9.00
Freshly toasted waffle, fried chicken, topped off with house-made honey-butter hot sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Waffle Fries
|$5.50
Seasoned waffle fries.
underground concepts
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|waffle fries
|$4.00
crispy potato goodness with ketchup
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Chicken and Waffles
|$15.99
Twice-dipped buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with herb butter and warm vanilla bean syrup served over a waffle.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Tin Can Bar
2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia
|Waffle Fries
|$4.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Social
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia
|Waffle Fries
|$5.00
