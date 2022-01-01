Waffles in Philadelphia

Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve waffles

Chicken & Waffles Sandwich! image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hatch & Coop

122 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles Sandwich!$9.00
Freshly toasted waffle, fried chicken, topped off with house-made honey-butter hot sauce.
More about Hatch & Coop
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries$5.50
Seasoned waffle fries.
More about Loco Pez
underground concepts image

 

underground concepts

699 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
waffle fries$4.00
crispy potato goodness with ketchup
More about underground concepts
Chicken and Waffles image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken and Waffles$15.99
Twice-dipped buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with herb butter and warm vanilla bean syrup served over a waffle.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Waffle Fries image

 

The Commons

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$6.00
More about The Commons
Waffle Fries image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tin Can Bar

2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$4.00
More about Tin Can Bar
Waffle Fries image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Social

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.6 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Sunset Social
fca8a7d5-4e68-43bd-b55e-fc643c04af46 image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$5.50
Seasoned waffle fries.
More about Loco Pez
Chicken and Waffles image

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken and Waffles$15.99
Twice-dipped buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with herb butter and warm vanilla bean syrup served over a waffle.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

632 South 5th Street, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries$7.49
seasoned waffle fries
More about EMMY SQUARED

