White pizza in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve white pizza
Stina
1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia
|Fungi Pizza, with exotic mushrooms, thyme, roasted garlic sauce (white )
|$17.00
Shiitake, Oyster and Portabello mushrooms , roasted garlic and thyme
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown
965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|White Spinach Garlic Pizza
Fresh chopped spinach, shredded mozzarella, and garlic, sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
|White Pizza
Shredded mozzarella baked onto our flakey crust, sprinkled with grated cheese and oil. We recommend garlic be added to this one for a special treat!
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Large White Primavera Pizza
|$18.50
Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomatoes and Fresh Garlic.
|Personal White Primavera Pizza
|$11.95
Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomatoes and Fresh Garlic.
|Large White Pizza
|$16.95
Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese and Fresh Garlic with a drizzle of Olive Oil.
Avenue Steaks & Pizza
2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia
|White Pizza
|$17.00
Olive Oil, Provolone, Mozzarella & Ricotta