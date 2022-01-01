Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve white pizza

Stina image

 

Stina

1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fungi Pizza, with exotic mushrooms, thyme, roasted garlic sauce (white )$17.00
Shiitake, Oyster and Portabello mushrooms , roasted garlic and thyme
More about Stina
White Spinach Garlic Pizza image

 

Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown

965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Spinach Garlic Pizza
Fresh chopped spinach, shredded mozzarella, and garlic, sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
White Pizza
Shredded mozzarella baked onto our flakey crust, sprinkled with grated cheese and oil. We recommend garlic be added to this one for a special treat!
More about Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large White Primavera Pizza$18.50
Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomatoes and Fresh Garlic.
Personal White Primavera Pizza$11.95
Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomatoes and Fresh Garlic.
Large White Pizza$16.95
Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese and Fresh Garlic with a drizzle of Olive Oil.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Avenue Steaks & Pizza image

 

Avenue Steaks & Pizza

2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pizza$17.00
Olive Oil, Provolone, Mozzarella & Ricotta
More about Avenue Steaks & Pizza
08bd321a-c2c2-4595-8f46-c68169f38b0d image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (12926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Frank White Pizza$18.00
Cherry tomatoes, calabrian chili, swiss chard, garlic crema, taleggio - 12"
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons

