Whitefish salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve whitefish salad

Korshak Bagels image

BAGELS

Korshak Bagels

1700 S 10th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Whitefish Salad$10.00
Whitefish Salad$11.25
House Made Whitefish Salad, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Cukes, Dill
More about Korshak Bagels
Essen Bakery image

 

Essen Bakery

1437 E Passyunk Ave,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bagel & Whitefish Salad$11.00
Bagel of your choice with smoked whitefish salad, pickled red onion, tomato and capers.
More about Essen Bakery
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Place

404 Queen St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2166 reviews)
Takeout
Whitefish Salad$0.00
Whitefish Salad Sand$11.00
comes with lettuce and tomato
More about The Bagel Place
Consumer pic

 

Samuel's

1523 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whitefish Salad (cup)$12.00
More about Samuel's

