Whitefish salad in Philadelphia
BAGELS
Korshak Bagels
1700 S 10th Street, Philadelphia
|Smoked Whitefish Salad
|$10.00
|Whitefish Salad
|$11.25
House Made Whitefish Salad, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Cukes, Dill
Essen Bakery
1437 E Passyunk Ave,, Philadelphia
|Bagel & Whitefish Salad
|$11.00
Bagel of your choice with smoked whitefish salad, pickled red onion, tomato and capers.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Place
404 Queen St, Philadelphia
|Whitefish Salad
|$0.00
|Whitefish Salad Sand
|$11.00
comes with lettuce and tomato