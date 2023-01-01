Wonton noodle soup in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve wonton noodle soup
Sang Kee Peking Duck House
238 N 9th St., Philadelphia
|Wonton Noodle Soup w/ Braised Beef 牛腩云吞面
|$14.00
Chengdu Famous Food
3635 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia
|N14 Wonton Noodle Soup 抄手汤面
|$13.96
5 wontons and noodles. chicken broth
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$12.75
MI HOANH THANH - Shrimp and pork wonton, egg noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
DIM SUM
Bing Bing Dim Sum
1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup
|$20.00
bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle