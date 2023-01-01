Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton noodle soup in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve wonton noodle soup

Consumer pic

 

Sang Kee Peking Duck House

238 N 9th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wonton Noodle Soup w/ Braised Beef 牛腩云吞面$14.00
More about Sang Kee Peking Duck House
Consumer pic

 

Chengdu Famous Food

3635 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
N14 Wonton Noodle Soup 抄手汤面$13.96
5 wontons and noodles. chicken broth
More about Chengdu Famous Food
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$12.75
MI HOANH THANH - Shrimp and pork wonton, egg noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup image

DIM SUM

Bing Bing Dim Sum

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup$20.00
bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
Wonton Noodle Soup image

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$12.75
MI HOANH THANH - Shrimp and pork wonton, egg noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Shawarma Wraps

Salmon Salad

White Pizza

Yellow Curry

Gnocchi

Field Green Salad

Tofu Salad

Carrot Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (706 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (150 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (645 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston