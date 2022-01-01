Wonton soup in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve wonton soup
Pattaya Restaurant
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Wonton Soup
|$6.00
Pork Wonton, Bok Choy
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$11.75
MI HOANH THANH - Shrimp and pork wonton, egg noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
DIM SUM
Bing Bing Dim Sum
1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup
|$19.00
bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Wonton Soup
|$3.95