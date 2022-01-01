Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve wonton soup

Item pic

 

Pattaya Restaurant

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$6.00
Pork Wonton, Bok Choy
More about Pattaya Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$11.75
MI HOANH THANH - Shrimp and pork wonton, egg noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup image

DIM SUM

Bing Bing Dim Sum

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup$19.00
bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
Main pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$3.95
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
Wonton Noodle Soup image

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$11.75
MI HOANH THANH - Shrimp and pork wonton, egg noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

