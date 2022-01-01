Wontons in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve wontons
High Street Provisions
3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Steamed Chicken & Ginger Wontons (12)
|$15.00
|Steamed Spinach and Watercress Wontons (12)
|$15.00
|Steamed Pork & Shrimp Wontons (12)
|$15.00
Pattaya Restaurant
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Wonton Soup
|$6.00
Pork Wonton, Bok Choy
NOODLES
Han Dynasty - University City
3711 Market St, Philadelphia
|Wonton In Chicken Broth
|$8.95
Pork wontons in chicken broth with scallions Flour wonton skins, Pork, Chicken stock, Scallions, White pepper
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|Cheese Wonton
|$6.95
Deep fried. Crab stick, onion, cream cheese(6 pcs)
Roy-Pitz Barrel House
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Pork Wontons
|$12.00
5 handmade pork wontons, mushroom miso broth, scallions, chili oil
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Duck Wonton
|$15.00
korean bbq duck, kimchi, gochujang cheese sauce
Saigon Quy-Bau
1318 South street, Philadelphia
|Crispy Crabmeat & Shrimp Wontons
|$7.00
Wokworks ShopRite Roxborough
6901 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Crispy Wonton Chips
|$3.00
our signature crispy wonton chips made fresh in-house with tangy orange dipping sauce
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$11.75
MI HOANH THANH - Shrimp and pork wonton, egg noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
DIM SUM
Bing Bing Dim Sum
1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Sichuan Chicken Wontons
|$12.00
(6) hot chili oil, cucumber
|Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup
|$19.00
bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle