Wontons in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve wontons

High Street Provisions

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Chicken & Ginger Wontons (12)$15.00
Steamed Spinach and Watercress Wontons (12)$15.00
Steamed Pork & Shrimp Wontons (12)$15.00
More about High Street Provisions
Pattaya Restaurant

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$6.00
Pork Wonton, Bok Choy
More about Pattaya Restaurant
NOODLES

Han Dynasty - University City

3711 Market St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (5775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton In Chicken Broth$8.95
Pork wontons in chicken broth with scallions Flour wonton skins, Pork, Chicken stock, Scallions, White pepper
More about Han Dynasty - University City
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Wonton$6.95
Deep fried. Crab stick, onion, cream cheese(6 pcs)
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Roy-Pitz Barrel House

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Wontons$12.00
5 handmade pork wontons, mushroom miso broth, scallions, chili oil
More about Roy-Pitz Barrel House
Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duck Wonton$15.00
korean bbq duck, kimchi, gochujang cheese sauce
More about Chick's
Saigon Quy-Bau

1318 South street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Crabmeat & Shrimp Wontons$7.00
More about Saigon Quy-Bau
Wokworks ShopRite Roxborough

6901 Ridge ave, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Wonton Chips$3.00
our signature crispy wonton chips made fresh in-house with tangy orange dipping sauce
More about Wokworks ShopRite Roxborough
SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$11.75
MI HOANH THANH - Shrimp and pork wonton, egg noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
DIM SUM

Bing Bing Dim Sum

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sichuan Chicken Wontons$12.00
(6) hot chili oil, cucumber
Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup$19.00
bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$11.75
MI HOANH THANH - Shrimp and pork wonton, egg noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

