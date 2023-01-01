Yogurt parfaits in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
More about The Board and Brew Philadelphia
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew Philadelphia
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$7.75
Greek-Vanilla yogurt with homemade granola and your choice of compote (blueberry-basil, pear-cinnamon or strawberry-mango)
More about Ground Up Cafe and Coffee
Ground Up Cafe and Coffee
1926 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Yogurt Parfait
|$6.00
Greek Yogurt, Cinnamon, Honey and Berries topped with Granola
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Yogurt Parfait
|$10.00
granola, berries, honey, maple syrup