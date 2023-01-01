Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew Philadelphia

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Yogurt Parfait$7.75
Greek-Vanilla yogurt with homemade granola and your choice of compote (blueberry-basil, pear-cinnamon or strawberry-mango)
More about The Board and Brew Philadelphia
Consumer pic

 

Ground Up Cafe and Coffee

1926 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yogurt Parfait$6.00
Greek Yogurt, Cinnamon, Honey and Berries topped with Granola
More about Ground Up Cafe and Coffee
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$10.00
granola, berries, honey, maple syrup
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Unity Java

5312 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Granola Yogurt Parfait (GF)$7.75
12 ounces of Vanilla Greek Yogurt with Gluten Free Granola, Organic Blueberries and Raspberries
More about Unity Java

