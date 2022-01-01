Zeppole in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve zeppole
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Termini Brothers Bakery
1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia
|1 lb. Signature Cookie Gift Box
|$25.00
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 lb. assorted cookie box includes almond amaretti, amaretti, filbert, pignoli, imbutiti, mustacholi, chocolate bar, scumetti, coconut macaroon, cucidati, and long johns decorated with imported candy and candy coated almonds.
|Easter Egg Cupcake (Avail.4/07)
|$4.00
filled with buttercream - Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17.
|Vanilla Cannoli
|$5.00
vanilla Italian cream
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Termini Brothers Bakery
1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia
|Zeppole - Ricotta Filled
|$6.00
Also known as St. Joseph Day Cakes -
Ricotta cheese filling
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Termini Brothers Bakery
1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia
|Zeppole - Ricotta Filled
|$6.00
Also known as St. Joseph Day Cakes -
Ricotta cheese filling
More about Fiore
Fiore
757 S Front St, Philadelphia
|Turnip Rabe Zeppole
|$14.00
Fried crispy, served with a fermented turnip aoli