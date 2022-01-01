Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Zeppole in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve zeppole

Termini Brothers Bakery

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 lb. Signature Cookie Gift Box$25.00
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 lb. assorted cookie box includes almond amaretti, amaretti, filbert, pignoli, imbutiti, mustacholi, chocolate bar, scumetti, coconut macaroon, cucidati, and long johns decorated with imported candy and candy coated almonds.
Easter Egg Cupcake (Avail.4/07)$4.00
filled with buttercream - Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17.
Vanilla Cannoli$5.00
vanilla Italian cream
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zeppole - Ricotta Filled$6.00
Also known as St. Joseph Day Cakes -
Ricotta cheese filling
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zeppole - Ricotta Filled$6.00
Also known as St. Joseph Day Cakes -
Ricotta cheese filling
Fiore

 

Fiore

757 S Front St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turnip Rabe Zeppole$14.00
Fried crispy, served with a fermented turnip aoli
Item pic

 

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine

699 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Zeppole$8.00
Traditional St. Joseph's pastry filled with your choice of cream
