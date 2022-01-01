East Passyunk Crossing restaurants you'll love

East Passyunk Crossing restaurants
Toast

East Passyunk Crossing's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Bagels
Southern
Must-try East Passyunk Crossing restaurants

FLANNEL image

SANDWICHES

FLANNEL

1819 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HANGOVER BOWL$15.00
fries, sausage gravy, pimento cheese, onions, bacon, 2 sunny up eggs
BYO SANDWICH$4.00
build your own sandwich. you know what you like, so pick your bread, cheese, meat, eggs, etc., & we’ll build it (every choice adds cost)
WING BOWL$13.00
1/2 dozen jumbo wings tossed with either nashville hot sauce, southern korean bbq sauce, or plain, with a side of ranch dressing
More about FLANNEL
Korshak Bagels image

BAGELS

Korshak Bagels

1700 S 10th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen - With the Fancy$33.00
With the fancy means choose from ALL the bagels we offer. We'll do our best to make your dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
HALF Dozen - With the Fancy$17.00
With the fancy means choose from ALL the bagels we offer. We'll do our best to make your 1/2 dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
Clutch$28.00
Seven Bagels w/ two 8 oz. Schmears
To-Go. We'll do our best to make your dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
More about Korshak Bagels
Mike's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brisket Cheese Steak$13.75
Smoked Brisket, House-Made Cooper Sharp Whiz, Fried Onions, Served with House Chips
Brussels$8.50
Fried Brussels, Pork Fat Vinaigrette, Fried Shallots
Pizza Steak Special$14.00
Smoked Brisket, Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fried Mozzarella Stick (Limited)
More about Mike's BBQ
River Twice image

 

River Twice

1601 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mother Rucker Burger$15.00
double grass-fed Primal Supply beef patty, fromage americane, pickled onions, everything mayo, sesame seed bun ** (no modifications or substitutions)
Shells & Cheese$12.00
mascarpone, fromage americane, fried garlic furikake
Add Caviar$55.00
Suggested for Fried buffalo chicken sandwich
More about River Twice
Gabriella's Vietnam image

 

Gabriella's Vietnam

1837 E Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Porridge - Cháo Tôm (GF)$18.00
garnished with fresh ginger, scallions, roasted shallots
Shaken Beef - Bò Lúc Lắc$28.00
wok-charred marinated filet mignon cubes, onion, cucumber, grape tomatoes
Seafood Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên Hải Sản$34.00
snow crab meat, jumbo shrimp, clams, eggs, garlic, onion, corn, carrots, scallion
More about Gabriella's Vietnam
Bing Bing Dim Sum image

DIM SUM

Bing Bing Dim Sum

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Sichuan Cucumbers$10.00
tofu, watercress, ma la vinegar. Gluten Free.
Cheesesteak Bao$10.00
(2) cheesesteak bao - cooper sharp, long hots, wit
Dan Dan Noodles$18.00
ground pork, cucumber, radish, peanut
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
Fuel image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fuel

1917 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kicked Up Spin Dip$8.95
Sauteed Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Crushed Red Pepper, Blend of Creamy Cheeses and Baked
Deconstructed Guacamole Salad$9.95
Mixed Greens, Guacamole, Fiesta Salsa, Crushed Tortilla chips, Crispy Shallots, Grape Tomato, Fuel's Creamy Avocado Dressing
Spicy Thai Power Bowl$9.49
Steamed Brown Rice, Broccoli, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Carrots, Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, Peanuts, Fresh Cilantro
More about Fuel
Pizza Plus image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh cut romaine topped with gran moravia and housemade croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing on the side.
Smoked Wings$15.00
Jumbo dry rub smoked then fried chicken wings, served with your choice of sauce. (6pc)
Onion Rings$6.00
Battered then fried onion rings, served with your choice of dipping sauce. (VEGAN)
More about Pizza Plus
D'emilio's Old World Ice Treats image

ICE CREAM • GELATO

D'emilio's Old World Ice Treats

1928 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about D'emilio's Old World Ice Treats

