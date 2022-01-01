East Passyunk Crossing restaurants you'll love
East Passyunk Crossing's top cuisines
Must-try East Passyunk Crossing restaurants
More about FLANNEL
SANDWICHES
FLANNEL
1819 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|HANGOVER BOWL
|$15.00
fries, sausage gravy, pimento cheese, onions, bacon, 2 sunny up eggs
|BYO SANDWICH
|$4.00
build your own sandwich. you know what you like, so pick your bread, cheese, meat, eggs, etc., & we’ll build it (every choice adds cost)
|WING BOWL
|$13.00
1/2 dozen jumbo wings tossed with either nashville hot sauce, southern korean bbq sauce, or plain, with a side of ranch dressing
More about Korshak Bagels
BAGELS
Korshak Bagels
1700 S 10th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Dozen - With the Fancy
|$33.00
With the fancy means choose from ALL the bagels we offer. We'll do our best to make your dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
|HALF Dozen - With the Fancy
|$17.00
With the fancy means choose from ALL the bagels we offer. We'll do our best to make your 1/2 dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
|Clutch
|$28.00
Seven Bagels w/ two 8 oz. Schmears
To-Go. We'll do our best to make your dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
More about Mike's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Mike's BBQ
1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Brisket Cheese Steak
|$13.75
Smoked Brisket, House-Made Cooper Sharp Whiz, Fried Onions, Served with House Chips
|Brussels
|$8.50
Fried Brussels, Pork Fat Vinaigrette, Fried Shallots
|Pizza Steak Special
|$14.00
Smoked Brisket, Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fried Mozzarella Stick (Limited)
More about River Twice
River Twice
1601 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mother Rucker Burger
|$15.00
double grass-fed Primal Supply beef patty, fromage americane, pickled onions, everything mayo, sesame seed bun ** (no modifications or substitutions)
|Shells & Cheese
|$12.00
mascarpone, fromage americane, fried garlic furikake
|Add Caviar
|$55.00
Suggested for Fried buffalo chicken sandwich
More about Gabriella's Vietnam
Gabriella's Vietnam
1837 E Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Shrimp Porridge - Cháo Tôm (GF)
|$18.00
garnished with fresh ginger, scallions, roasted shallots
|Shaken Beef - Bò Lúc Lắc
|$28.00
wok-charred marinated filet mignon cubes, onion, cucumber, grape tomatoes
|Seafood Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên Hải Sản
|$34.00
snow crab meat, jumbo shrimp, clams, eggs, garlic, onion, corn, carrots, scallion
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
DIM SUM
Bing Bing Dim Sum
1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Spicy Sichuan Cucumbers
|$10.00
tofu, watercress, ma la vinegar. Gluten Free.
|Cheesesteak Bao
|$10.00
(2) cheesesteak bao - cooper sharp, long hots, wit
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$18.00
ground pork, cucumber, radish, peanut
More about Fuel
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fuel
1917 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Kicked Up Spin Dip
|$8.95
Sauteed Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Crushed Red Pepper, Blend of Creamy Cheeses and Baked
|Deconstructed Guacamole Salad
|$9.95
Mixed Greens, Guacamole, Fiesta Salsa, Crushed Tortilla chips, Crispy Shallots, Grape Tomato, Fuel's Creamy Avocado Dressing
|Spicy Thai Power Bowl
|$9.49
Steamed Brown Rice, Broccoli, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Carrots, Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, Peanuts, Fresh Cilantro
More about Pizza Plus
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Fresh cut romaine topped with gran moravia and housemade croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing on the side.
|Smoked Wings
|$15.00
Jumbo dry rub smoked then fried chicken wings, served with your choice of sauce. (6pc)
|Onion Rings
|$6.00
Battered then fried onion rings, served with your choice of dipping sauce. (VEGAN)