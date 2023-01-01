Caesar salad in East Passyunk Crossing
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fuel - South Philly
1917 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Citrus Chopped Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Chopped Romaine, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Cruotons, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Grated Cheese, Fuel's Citrus Casesar Vinagrette (Contains Cheese)
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Fresh cut romaine topped with gran moravia and housemade croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing on the side.
|Vegan Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Fresh Cut Romaine topped with Vegan Parm and House made croutons. Housemade vegan Caesar on side
|Tray of Caesar or Garden Salad
|$75.00
Feeds 12-15 people