Caesar salad in East Passyunk Crossing

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fuel - South Philly

1917 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Citrus Chopped Caesar Salad$9.95
Chopped Romaine, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Cruotons, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Grated Cheese, Fuel's Citrus Casesar Vinagrette (Contains Cheese)
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
Caesar Salad$9.00
Fresh cut romaine topped with gran moravia and housemade croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing on the side.
Vegan Caesar Salad$9.00
Fresh Cut Romaine topped with Vegan Parm and House made croutons. Housemade vegan Caesar on side
Tray of Caesar or Garden Salad$75.00
Feeds 12-15 people
