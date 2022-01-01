Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in East Passyunk Crossing

East Passyunk Crossing restaurants
East Passyunk Crossing restaurants that serve cake

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eylonah's Strawberry Short Cake Cookie$3.49
More about Mike's BBQ
DIM SUM

Bing Bing Dim Sum

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turnip Cake$11.00
matzo, fried egg, maple soy, bonito.
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum

