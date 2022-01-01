Chicken sandwiches in East Passyunk Crossing
East Passyunk Crossing restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Mike's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Mike's BBQ
1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia
|Vietnamese Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
The @nuocmamafoods Vietnamese Fried Chicken Sandwich 2.0 ! Spicy and Sticky Sweet Fish Sauce, Butter Lettuce, Pickles , Red Onion, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo
More about Pizza Plus
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Hand breaded fried chicken tenders, served on a Marty's seeded bun with Zayda's spicy chip pickles, lettuce and Hippy Dippies Ranch. Choice of toppings and sauces.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Hand breaded fried chicken thigh tossed in buffalo sauce, served on a Marty's seeded bun with Zayda's spicy pickles, lettuce, and house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Choice of toppings.