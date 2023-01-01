Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in East Passyunk Crossing

Go
East Passyunk Crossing restaurants
Toast

East Passyunk Crossing restaurants that serve kimchi

Mike's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kimchi (8oz)$5.50
More about Mike's BBQ
Bing Bing Dim Sum image

DIM SUM

Bing Bing Dim Sum

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Special: Beef and Kimchi Dumplings$12.00
(6) black vinegar sauce, kimchi, scallion + cilantro
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum

Browse other tasty dishes in East Passyunk Crossing

Curry

Cake

Spinach Salad

Chopped Salad

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Map

More near East Passyunk Crossing to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Art Museum District

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Bella Vista

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1084 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston