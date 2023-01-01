Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kimchi in
East Passyunk Crossing
/
Philadelphia
/
East Passyunk Crossing
/
Kimchi
East Passyunk Crossing restaurants that serve kimchi
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Mike's BBQ
1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia
Avg 4.8
(1122 reviews)
Kimchi (8oz)
$5.50
More about Mike's BBQ
DIM SUM
Bing Bing Dim Sum
1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
Avg 4.6
(2550 reviews)
Special: Beef and Kimchi Dumplings
$12.00
(6) black vinegar sauce, kimchi, scallion + cilantro
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
