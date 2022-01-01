Fairmount restaurants you'll love
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Carnitas Tacos
|$13.95
Our carnitas tacos are tender pulled
pork served on three corn tortillas
with salsa roja, onion, cilantro and
avocado. The pork is confit and sauteed with onions, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.95
Chicken tossed in chipotle cream sauce with onions, poblanos, parsley, basil & Oaxaca cheese. This is then wrapped up in two corn tortillas & baked in
ranchera sauce, finished with crema, cotija cheese, radish & cilantro.
|Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
|$10.95
our house made chicken tinga, poblano chilies and queso mixto in a flour tortilla quesadilla. Served with a side of crema &
guacamole.
More about South Restaurant & Jazz Club
South Restaurant & Jazz Club
600 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Wood Grilled Lamb Burger TG
|$16.00
chipotle-cinnamon spiced, local smoked Cheddar cheese, fried green tomato, red tomato jam on a brioche bun - served with fries
|Classic Mac & Cheese TG
|$11.95
delicious blend of four cheeses and a sweet cream custard, topped with bread crumbs and baked to perfection
|Honey Butter Skillet Cornbread TG
|$7.95
baked fresh every day. cream cheese honey butter
More about Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$15.00
|L-Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Ciabatta, Avocado, Chipotle
|Housemade Bagel
|$3.00
plain or everything
|Breakfast Taco
|$12.00
Scrambled eggs with cheese, house-cured bacon, avocado, side of salsa matcha, on flour tortilla. Side of breakfast potatoes