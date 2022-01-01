Cake in Fairmount
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Crab Cake Tacos
|$16.95
Jumbo lump crab, gluten-free breadcrumbs, pineapple-habanero marmalade, & a mango-apple salad on two corn tortillas.
South Restaurant & Jazz Club
600 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Sautéed Panko-Crusted Crab Cake TG
|$25.95
Sautéed lump crab seasoned with grain mustard, parsley, lemon, jalapeño pepper, scallion, bell pepper, served with remoulade sauce on the side, grilled asparagus & fingerling potatoes