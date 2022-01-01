Chicken sandwiches in Fairmount

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich TG image

 

South Restaurant & Jazz Club

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich TG$12.00
Spice-rubbed, marinated chicken breast topped with honey-hot sauce, cole slaw and pickles on brioche bun with wedge fries.
More about South Restaurant & Jazz Club
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hilltown Tavern Fairmount

795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (111 reviews)
Takeout
L-Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.00
South Philly Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Ciabatta, Avocado, Chipotle
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen

