Crab cakes in Fairmount

Fairmount restaurants
Fairmount restaurants that serve crab cakes

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Tacos$16.95
Jumbo lump crab, gluten-free breadcrumbs, pineapple-habanero marmalade, & a mango-apple salad on two corn tortillas.
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
South Restaurant & Jazz Club image

 

South Restaurant & Jazz Club

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sautéed Panko-Crusted Crab Cake TG$25.95
Sautéed lump crab seasoned with grain mustard, parsley, lemon, jalapeño pepper, scallion, bell pepper, served with remoulade sauce on the side, grilled asparagus & fingerling potatoes
More about South Restaurant & Jazz Club

